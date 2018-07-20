GREETINGS: If you are a parent or Grandparent, the holidays are looming for you to find activities for the family. Maybe you are off to foreign parts, or maybe you are enjoying this English Summer. Whatever, I do hope it will be fun.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist service will be led by Rev. Jonathan Meyer. There will be a service of praise, with hymns and readings at St. Richards at Winchelsea Beach at 4 pm. On Sunday we remember Mary Magdalen; on Wednesday we recall James the Apostle, who was the first of the apostles to be martyred . James is known as James the Great. He was the brother of John the Evangelist. He was put to the sword by Herod Agrippa in AD42. His relics were taken to Compostella in Spain where they have been for centuries the object of one of the great Christian pilgrimages.

COFFEE MORNING: The planned coffee Morning has been postponed.

FIVE VILLAGES HOUSE: There will be a Table Top Sale on Saturday 21st, starting at 11 am. Hot and cold refreshments will be available, also tombola, a raffle, a cake stall and friends to chat with. All profits will go to the New Pavilion Fund. To book a table phone 01424 814 876, but be quick!! It is £5 a table.

WEATHER: More of the same. The grass crunches underfoot when walked upon. Will August be cold and wet I wonder? Good to have Wimbledon played through without rain, but it must have been incredibly hot for the players.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Summer Show is on Saturday 4th August. This is combined with the Village Fete..As well as looking at the flowers, there will be plenty of side shows to look round, entertainment by the Wealden Brass Band and many other attractions. The horticultural Society will be running the tombola and any donations of prizes will be very much appreciated. Staging for the Show is between 8 & 10 am. The classes are vegetables, flowers, floral art and cookery. To enter, write your name and address on a piece of paper with the classes you wish to enter, with 20p per entry. Deliver this to 22, High Fords, by 7pm on Wednesday 1st August. Schedules are available from the same address.

SCHOOL NEWS: This is the time to congratulate all award winners for the last 2 weeks and say well done to everybody. It is also the time to wish all the Leavers the very best of luck in their new schools. Remember the values which you learnt at Icklesham and go on from strength to strength.

The Leavers’ Service is Friday morning at 9.30 am, so probably a bit late to remind you. There is a summer reading challenge being run by East Sussex Libraries. This is for all 4 - 11 year olds. For further information, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33gK8d3Rhs&feature=youtu.be and if you get that right, well done. Friday 20th is the last day of term and the children return on Wednesday 5th September. Have Happy Holidays.

CONTACT: Please keep me posted about events coming up.

AND FINALLY: Keep safe in the sun until the weather changes, and enjoy the rain when it eventually comes.