GREETINGS: Almost August then, traditionally the month when all the travel companies increase their charges ! They are hoping to catch those with children who are unable to go on holiday at other times of the year. My own family holidays when I was at school were always taken in early September, and I can only remember sunshine. Mind you, it was a long while ago !!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist service on Sunday will be led by Rev. Jonathan Meyer. During the coming week we remember William Wilberforce, the Social Reformer on Monday; Joseph of Arimathea on Tuesday and also Ignatious of Layola. Wednesday is the first day of August which is Lammas Day. The word means “loaf mass” the feast of the first fruits , marking the start of the harvest.

WEATHER: It was a nice drop of steady rain last Friday, just enough to settle the dust. But at least yet we do not have a hosepipe ban. How is it that Cumbria, which has had lots of rain, has a ban? The clouds which have come over simply seem to serve as a blanket and trap the heat in.

NEW PAVILION LOTTERY DRAW: Apologies from Stuart for the delay in making the monthly draws. People have been involved in getting bids together for potential funding The 3 draws were made at Icklesham Casuals AGM on Wednesday 18th July. The winners are : May, drawn by Bill Beaumont; £50, Brian Pitt; £25, Andrew Crates; £20, John Hynes; £15, Karen Salfarlie; £10, Iain McLean; £5, Maria Green wood. June, drawn by Keith Swallow; £50, Eddie Croft; £25, David Pritchard; £20, Mike Hills; £15, Wendy Wall; £10, Holly Stunt; £5, John Cranage. July, drawn by Bob Baker; £50, Jack Brown; £25, Jane Taylor; £20, John Cranage; £15, Sean Baker; £10, Abbe Piazza; £5, Tony Barber. Thanks to everyone for their support. New members are always welcome for £1 per month - £12 per year. Please spread the word.

BRITISH LEGION POPPY APPEAL 2018: Collectors are required to help with the House to House collection in the local five villages during the last 3 weeks in October and the first week in November. Training will be given and collecting will take place mainly at weekends in daylight hours. This is a very rewarding thing to do. To find out more, contact John, Pett District British Legion on 01424 814 866 or email johnatbobhs@gmail.com where your queries will be welcome.

SUMMER FETE AND FLOWER SHOW: All the fun of a local fete is on Saturday 4th August from 1pm until 4 pm. The Horticultural Society will be holding their Flower Show in the Memorial Hall during the fete. There will be a Funfair, The Amazing Froojamaflip and Fred, - the performance is made possible by Applause Rural Touring Company, a Dog Show, Classic cars, 1066 Falconry displays, Rye Dancers, Archery, The Wealden Brass Band, a Bouncy Castle, BBQ, Tea, coffee and cakes and many stalls. The Grand Raffle will have cash and other prizes and parking is FREE!! Do come.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by Black Sheep playing Blues.

CONTACT: Please keep the news coming my way.

AND FINALLY: Do come to the fete and enjoy all the fun on offer. Or if you are going on holiday, have a fantastic time.