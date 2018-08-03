GREETINGS: Which do you prefer, heat or the rain? What I do not like is the humidity, but it was a bit OTT last week as regards the temperatures. The land will have benefited from the rain and I expect the grass will begin to grow again.

CHURCH NEWS: The Parish Eucharist at 9.30am on Sunday will be led by Rev. Jonathan Meyer. During the coming week we remember the Transfiguration of our Lord on Monday, Mary Sumner, the founder of the Mother’s Union in 1921, on Thursday, and also Hiroshima Day on 6th.

WEATHER: What a great pity that our thunderstorm last Friday prevented any sighting of the spectacular lunar eclipse. I would have enjoyed that. The nights are drawing in !! On 7th July, sunrise was at 4.52; on 4th August it is 5.27; Sunset on 7th July was 21.11, on 4th August it was 20.38. Significant loss of daylight.

ICKLESHAM SUMMER FETE AND FLOWER SHOW: The day is dawning when all the Fun of the Fair will be available for you at the recreation ground in the middle of the village. There will be a Dog Show, Classic Cars, 1066 Falconry Displays, Rye Dancers, Archery, Kids Races, Brass Band, Bouncy Castle, BBQ, Bar, Tea and Coffee, and many stalls. And don’t miss The Amazing Froojamaflip and Fred! The Grand Raffle has cash prizes as well as others. Entry and parking is FREE so see you there. Running concurrently will be the Horticultural Society’s Flower Show. in the Memorial Hall. It all begins at 1 pm.

RYE AND DISTRICT COUNTRY SHOW: More details next week, but be aware the Country Show takes place at Elm Tree Farm, on the A259 on Saturday 18th August from 10am - 4pm. Entry is £5, free for children under 16. Look out for posters or visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/ryeshow for more information.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by Black Sheep playing Blues. It begins at 4 pm. Food is served every day from 12 noon until 9.15pm, and it’s very tasty.

CONTACT: If there is anything for which you would like publicity, I’ll help if I can. Just let me know what, when, where an event is taking place.

AND FINALLY: Iden was lucky with the weather for their fete last weekend; Icklesham is going to have a fantastic day with fine weather, lots and lots of people to enjoy the event and plenty to see and do.