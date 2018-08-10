GREETINGS: Are you well? Do hope so. Maybe you are enjoying a break from routine and just enjoying some relaxation.

CHURCH NEWS: There will be a service of Parish Communion at 9.30am on Sunday. The August magazine doesn’t have its usual half page of details as to who is leading the services. Don’t desert us, Mr. Editor, please. By phoning the right person, I have discovered that Fr. Barry Carter will be leading the service. On Thursday we commemorate the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

WEATHER: And so it continues both day and night. Brown grass can appear golden if you look at it with a different mind set. Fields of wheat or oats are always golden, not brown. The farmers are working flat out to get the harvest in before the weather breaks. We are probably going to have more sun until the weekend - when you are reading this.! Did you get chance to see Mars, all red and near to the earth, relatively speaking.

SUMMER FETE AND FLOWER SHOW: Icklesham made the most of the lovely day and offered lots of stall, BBQ, Ice creams, a Brass Band, Rye Dancers and a dog show. It was all good fun.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: A lovely sunny day with a breeze, lots of stalls to look round, entertainment by the Wealden Brass Band, and the Rye School of Dancing, and a good atmosphere made the Flower Show and Fete an enjoyable afternoon. Even though it had been very hot and dry, there was still a lovely showing of flowers and vegetables and lots of cooking classes in the hall. It was good to see different people enter. Well done to all trophy winners. They are as follows :Pete Stunt for most points in vegetables, best exhibit in vegetables with his shallots, and he also jointly won the Dahlia Cup with Simon Osborne. Sally Thorne won the cup for most points in sweet Peas, also the cup for best in this class. Ann Osborne won the most points in Roses, best in Roses and the trophy for fuchsias. Pam Lee won the piece of crystal for the best loaf of bread, this class is kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea. She also won the most points in the cookery classes and the most points in the whole show, AND the most points in the flower section. Karen Spencer won the Floral Art trophy, and Dawn Timmins got the certificate and cup for the Best in the show. This is the Robin Hood Cup.

Special thanks to Sarah for helping to write out the cards and all her help on the day of the show. Also to Michael, Simon, and Stuart for getting the hall ready on Friday afternoon, and Simon, Helen and Tina for running the Tombola, and Judy for all her help. And last, but not least, thank you to everyone who donated prizes. And thank you to Ann Osborne for this report.

RYE AND DISTRICT COUNTRY SHOW: Once again this takes place at Elm Tree Farm TN36 4BH, on the A259 in Icklesham on Saturday 18th August from 10am to 4pm. It is a wonderful day out for all the family. There will be a traditional horse and dog show, live acts, classic cars, children’s games, and much more. There will be a fantastic selection of food and drink, and an opportunity to browse a variety of local crafts. Don’t forget the live Sky Dive from the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team. There is a £5 entry fee, with children under 16 FREE. All proceeds go to St. Michael’s Hospice.

WINCHELSEA SUMMER FETE: if you would like another local fete, go to the cricket ground in Winchelsea on 11th August opening at 1pm. There will be Medieval Games, BBQ, a Band from Hooe and lots and lots of stalls. Cream teas will be served in the New Hall during the afternoon, and there is a Pimms tent, ice creams, a Dog Show and a great setting. Entry is £1 per adult, children free. Proceeds will be shared between local good causes, including Rother Responders, Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat, and Rye Hospital.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4pm on Sunday will be played by Fabulous red Diesel playing Soul Jazz. There is going to be a mini Beer Festival over the Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 24th to Monday 27th. Details next week.

FIVE VILLAGES HOUSE: At the Table Sale held recently, an anonymous donor has made the total up to £1,000 for the new Pavilion Fund. Many many thanks for all the work and money raised.

CONTACT: Thank you for all reports, please keep me informed if there is something you would like publicised.

AND FINALLY: Hope it has been a good week for you, and that the coming one will have some high spots and delights.