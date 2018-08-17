GREETINGS: Do hope you are enjoying the change in the weather. The gardens certainly are.

CHURCH NEWS: There will be a service of Parish Eucharist at 9.30 am on Sunday morning, led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. During the week we remember Bernard, Abbot of Clairvaux, and William and Catherine Booth, founders of the Salvation Army. Next Friday it is Bartholomew’s day. He was an apostle also known as Nathaniel, believed to have brought Christianity to Armenia where he was martyred in AD 68. His feast day often brings a change in the weather.

WEATHER: Some fairly hefty squalls brought torrential rain. If you happened to be caught out in it, as I was, there were two options : either get soaked or sit it out. Umbrellas were not viable!! Winchelsea was lucky to have the Summer Fair in the gap between the rain clouds.

RYE AND DISTRICT COUNTRY SHOW: This will be a wonderful day out for all the family. It opens at 10am on Saturday 18th August, tomorrow. There will be a traditional horse and dog show, live acts, classic cars, children’s games, a wide selection of food and drink, and an opportunity to browse a variety of craft and local produce stalls. A highlight will be the sky dive from the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team. Entry is £5, free for children under 16. All proceeds are in aid of St. Michael’s Hospice.

PETT LEVEL INDEPENDENT RESCUE BOAT: There will be an Open Day next week, on Sunday 26th August from 12 noon until 4 pm. They are having lots of stalls, a grand raffle, BBQ, books, teas and coffee. They are asking for your support. This boat is not associated with RNLI.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by The Kytes, whose music is described as Up and Away. There will be a Quiz Night at 8.30 pm on Wednesday 22 August, in aid of the British Legion. Next weekend there is a mini Beer Festival with music each day. On Friday 24th at 9pm playing will be Lipstick and Beatniks,with Swing; Saturday 25th at 4 pm it is Logan and Maria, Smooth chill; Sunday 26th at 4 pm it is Stormy T & Bluesmans Lane inviting you to Get the Blues; and on Monday it is The Terns who are a Lively Bunch. Live Music, real food and lashings of local ales.

CONTACT: If you have anything for which you would like publicity, please be in touch.

AND FINALLY: Isn’t August running away quickly? It will be over before we know it. !! Hope you have a good week.