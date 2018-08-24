GREETINGS: Are you ready to choose your Christmas cards and gifts? Some companies think we are. I have already had three catalogues, and from my own experience, what I think I like in August doesn’t appeal in December.!!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist service will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. During the week we remember, on Monday, Monica, Mother of Augustine of Hippo; on Tuesday it is Augustine’s own day from 430; on Wednesday it is the beheading of John the Baptist; on Thursday it is John Bunyan, spiritual writer form 1688 and on Friday it is Aidan, Bishop of Lindisfarne 651.

WEATHER: Cooler and changeable just about sums it up. There is a real feeling that the summer may well be over. Autumn has definitely come to northern England. And aren’t the nights pulling in?

PETT LEVEL INDEPENDENT RESCUE BOAT: There will be an Open Day and Gala from 12 noon until 4pm on Sunday 26th. They are going to have lots of stalls, BBQ, books, Grand Raffle, tea and coffee. If you are able to support this local Independent rescue service, you will be made very welcome. There is no other rescue boat between Rye and Hastings and it is not part of RNLI.

WINCHELSEA ARTS: On Saturday 25th August there will be a concert in Winchelsea Church at 7.30 pm, given by Wot Larks. This vocal quartet specialises in operetta, Gilbert and Sullivan and songs from the shows. This light-hearted concert is sure to be a delight. Tickets are £14 at the door.

CRAFT FAIR: After a short break, there will be a Craft Fair in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 1st September from 10am - 2pm. Profits from the day will be donated to Macmillan World’s Biggest Coffee Morning fund. As well as locally made crafts, there will be an array of delicious home made cakes to enjoy with tea or coffee. Lots of free parking.

QUEEN’S HEAD: There is a mini Beer Festival this weekend.” live music, real food and lashings of local ales.” On Friday 24th, Lipstick and Beatniks will play Swing at 9 pm; On Saturday 25th Logan and Maria play Smooth Chill from 4 - 6pm; on Sunday 26th Stormy T. and Bluesmans Lane play Get the Blues from 4 - 6 pm and on Monday 27th, the Terns play Lively music from 4 - 6pm. Sounds good.

CONTACT: If there is anything for which you would like publicity, please get in touch. The email is at the top.

AND FINALLY: Well, lots to do this weekend. The last of the season’s Bank Holidays is often sunny and warm. Let’s hope so for those planning outdoor activities. Have a good week.