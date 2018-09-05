GREETINGS: That’s it then. Summer is over and it is back to the grindstone, and children and students back to work. Not sure that I agree that the summer holiday is too long, and children forget half of what they learned the previous year. When I was working, the month of August flew past, leaving work-related stuff still to do.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Parish Eucharist for the 15th Sunday after Pentecost will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. September is designated as the Creation Season when prayers are said for the works of nature. During the coming week we remember Gregory the Great, who sent Augustine to evangelise the English in 597. He was regarded as the Father of Christian Worship throughout the Middle Ages and is now recognised as the patron of Anglo-Roman Catholic relations.

WEATHER: As I write, the rain is lashing up against the windows in – unfortunately – Bank Holiday weather. It is such a shame when people have planned outdoor events and worked so hard, to have it all ruined by rain. Yes, we need some for the sake of the land, but not this much and just now. The farmers have been working overtime to get hay and straw in before it gets soaked.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING AND CRAFT FAIR: This will take place on Saturday 1st September from 10 am until 2.30 pm in the Memorial Hall. As well as locally made crafts on sale, refreshments will be available too. There will be a great selection of home made cakes and cheese scones. Proceeds from the fair and any donations will be given to the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning organised by Macmillan Cancer Support. Sadly we all know someone affected bt cancer and the great work that the Macmillan team do, so we are pleased to be supporting this worthy cause. Everyone is welcome and there is plenty of free parking. Hope to see you there.

AUCTION OF PROMISES: The Robin Hood Bonfire Society will be holding an Auction of Promises on Sunday 2nd September at 1 pm. Tea for Two at the Ritz (London) is one of the fabulous lots up for auction. Come along and see what takes your fancy.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Black ‘n ‘ Blue, playing, of course, Blues. If you remember, Ian was involved in the cycle ride to Ypres last month. The Total raised is not finalised yet, but stands at well over £4,000. Well done Ian and thanks for the generosity.

SCHOOL: No news, but just good wishes for a happy, successful term which begins next week. Hope everyone feel s refreshed after the holiday.

CONTACT: Please get in touch if there is anything going on for which you would like a bit of publicity.

AND FINALLY: Signing off , still floundering with a new computer. This one is All singing and dancing, and it talks to me, and if I knew what to do with it, I’m sure it is brilliant. I don’t suppose that I shall use half its functions. If it just deals with emails for now without sending stuff to outer space, at least we have made some progress. You can tell I’m not very computer literate !! Have a good week.