GREETINGS: The season of Fetes, Fairs and Flower festivals seems to be over for the time being. Although there will be a three day Harvest Flower Festival at Winchelsea at the beginning of October. More nearer the time. Back to work week for the children and staff. Hope it has gone well.

CHURCH NEWS: September is set aside as the Season of Creation, - never mind the “Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness.” The 9.30am Parish Eucharist service will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. The Harvest Supper will be on Friday 5th October. Please see Janet Pegg for tickets. During the week we remember the Birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary on 8th; Grandparents’ Day on 9th; and Holy Cross Day on 14th.This last is also known as Holy Rood Day. This ancient festival was reintroduced into the calendar in 1969. It marks the day in 335 on which the Emperor Constantine dedicated a basilica on the site in Jerusalem where his mother Helena uncovered the “True Cross.”

WEATHER: Last weekend was as near perfect as it could be. The sun shone from a cloudless blue sky, there was a gentle breeze and it was delightfully warm. I do like the beginning of September when it is like that. But there is a significant reduction in daylight hours. At the beginning of August, sunrise was at 05.27; at the beginning of September it was 06.10; sunset in August was at 20.38; in September it was 19.43. All the swifts have gone ,two weeks early, and there don’t seem to be swallows and martins around.

CRICKET REPORT: I enjoyed watching the teams playing on the MemorialFfield, properly dressed in Cricket Whites. I don’t think I shall ever accept all these navy blue and orange outfits. Stuart has sent a cricket report.

Last Saturday Icklesham New Pavilion X1 took on Rye 3rds in a friendly fundraising cricket match for Icklesham’s New Pavilion Project which raised £325. Thanks to Rye CC for providing the opposition and donating the match ball. Special thanks to Barbara , Val, Cathy, Keith, Jo, Sharon & Sally for donating the cakes, Mags for supplying the sandwiches & savouries. Thanks to Wayne Carter for umpiring and Nick Jones for scoring. The Pavilion X1 set a total of 238 all out which proved to be a challenge too far for Rye to chase down in this friendly match.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by Local Hearoes, - playing Covers. The Queen’s Head has 30 consecutive years in the Good Beer Guide.

CONTACT: That seems to be all for this week. Do let me know of activities for which you would like publicity.

AND FINALLY: Enjoy the week, especially if the sun shines. Yes I know autumn presages winter, but it’s good at the moment. Aren’t there lots of blackberries in the hedges? Blackberry and apple crumble always goes down well.