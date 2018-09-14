GREETINGS: Even the Prom Concerts have finished, so it must be pretty well autumn. Rye Arts Festival starts very soon, and there are many different performances to attend – films, talks, music performances, so probably something for everyone.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Parish Eucharist will be led by Rev. David Page. I understand that the date of the Harvest Supper has been moved to the Saturday. This is to accommodate the Fish and chip van. So it will be on Saturday 6th October instead, at 7 for 7.30 pm. For tickets please contact Janet Pegg. They cost £7. Friday 21st is the International day of Prayer for Peace. Goodness knows we need it. It is also St. Matthew’s day. He was an Apostle and an Evangelist who witnessed both the Resurrection and the Ascension. Apart from that, nothing much is known about him. Even the gospel ascribed to him may have been written by others. There will be a Coffee Morning in the church on Saturday 15th September – TOMORROW – from 10.30 am until 12 noon. There will be cakes, bring-and-buy and produce. And coffee of course. It is a good place to meet friends and have a chat.

WEATHER: Still sunny, but much cooler, especially in the evenings. Leaves are beginning to turn yellow and a significant number is already falling. The shops are selling lots of interesting bulbs for planting now, ready for next spring. Did you hear a rumour that there was to be a discussion about the – to me, silly - habit of changing the clocks backwards and forwards each spring and autumn? I for one would welcome that change. How would it affect you?

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Crooked Style, playing “Rabbit, Rabbit” whatever that is !! I THINK there is a Quiz on Wednesday evening beginning at 8.30 pm.

SCHOOL NEWS: Although the school reopened last week, apart from hearing the children at break time, I have heard nothing to report.

CONTACT: Please let me know of anything that is going on for which you would like publicity.

AND FINALLY: Very short of news this week. Perhaps people are away still. Have a good week.