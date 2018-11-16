GREETINGS: There is nothing like a wet Monday morning to raise the spirits!!! The forecasters have promised better weather later in the day. What a fantastic weekend of commemoration we have just witnessed. So many people took part in so many events to remember the fallen of the wars. It pleases me that the children in our schools have had some insight of what happened, before everyone involved has died. There are still tales to be told by those who were there.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Parish Eucharist will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. This is the second Sunday before Advent. At 6.30 pm in St. Giles Church, Bodiam, there will be a Confirmation Service with the Bishop of Lewes, the Rt. Revd. Richard Jackson. Three members of our congregation will be presented for confirmation, and support will be appreciated .During the week we commemorate Hilda, Abbess of Whitby, 680; Edmund, King of the East Angles, Martyr, 870, who was killed by the Danes for refusing to renounce Christianity. His shrine at Bury St. Edmunds was a centre of pilgrimage for many centuries. On Thursday we remember Cecilia, a martyr in Rome in 230. St. Cecilia is the patron saint of music. On Tuesday 20th, it is the anniversary of The Queen’s Wedding in 1947.

WEATHER: Wet. Windy. Sometimes sunny. What more can we expect in late November? We have yet to have a proper frost, but the foliage on my dahlias has died off. They were not very good this year, but I have saved the corms to try again next year.

CARING AND SHARING: There will be a Coffee Morning in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 17th November from 10.30 to 12 noon. There will be a raffle, cakes and a Bring and Buy.

GILBERT AND SULLIVAN: Winchelsea Singers will present The Pirates of Penzance in the New Hall on Friday 16th at 2pm, and again on Saturday 17th at 7 pm. On Friday there will be refreshments and there will be a bar on Saturday. Tickets are £12 available from Winchelsea Farm Kitchen. BUT it is this weekend, so you will have to be quick.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Midnight Rider playing Blues.

SCHOOL NEWS: Today at school the children are invited to wear some extra accessory to show that they are “listening until they really understand.” As it is Children in Need Day, a donation is suggested of £1. The awards this week are as follows : The Head Teacher awards go to ;Bear Class, Ella-Sophia; Orangutan Class, Millie J; Panther Class, Liam, and Python Class, Jazmin. The class awards for excellent work and improvement go to : Bear Class, Jessica C. for her super firework poem, and Koko for super phonics work and good listening; Orangutan Class, Abdulrahman for being enthusiastic in all his learning and challenging himself, and Moses for challenging himself in his writing; Panther Class, Charlie C. for great maths work and Will for excellent reading comprehension work; and Python Class, Jazmin, for fantastic fractions and Lily Rose R for showing more confidence in maths. The Politeness award goes to Ella in Panther Class; the Caretaker was pleased with Panther Class, the Attendance award goes to Orangutan Class; and finally, House points go to Oast House. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: Thank you for information received. Please keep it coming.

AND FINALLY: Enjoy whatever you have planned. How are you getting on with buying Christmas Cards? The Charity Card Shop in Conduit Hill, Rye, is open again this year, Tuesday to Saturday from 10 am.to 4 pm. Very many charities are offering cards for all tastes. It’s well worth a look. To have so many displayed under one roof makes it all a bit easier to choose.