GREETINGS: Do you have the sense that the pace is hotting up? Why do we do this to ourselves? I wish we could go back to the medieval custom of celebrating Christmas with a twelve day party BEGINNING on 25th December, instead of everything happening before. By the time we get to Christmas Day, many people feel worn out by the whole thing. Whether you celebrate the religious festival or the mid-winter orgy, it would be nice to have a longer time to enjoy it all. And I don’t like humbugs, - the sweets I mean !!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service for Sunday designated for Christ the King, the Sunday before Advent, will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. It is also “stir up Sunday” from the words of the Collect for the day. It is usually said that you should have made your Christmas puddings by now, to give them chance to mature for a month. I suspect that a lot of people will be buying theirs from well-known retailers, not filling the kitchen with steam for many hours. But it always used to be a part of the preparations, getting the spice box out, mixing everything, and everybody having a stir and making a wish. And the scramble to lick out the bowl.. The older I get, the more I seem to miss these customs. On Wednesday 28th we remember Eleanor of Castile, Queen Consort of Edward 1, 1290. Queen Eleanor died at Harby, near Lincoln. King Edward accompanied her body back to London. At the twelve places where they rested overnight he ordered a stone cross to be erected in her memory. They were Lincoln, Grantham, Stamford, Geddington, Hardingstone, Stony Stratford, Woburn, Dunstable, St. Albans, Waltham, Westcheap, and Charing Cross.

THE CHRISTMAS FAYRE: is tomorrow, Saturday 24th November, from 10.30 am until 1 pm. in the Memorial Hall. All the fun and food of the season. You will be very welcome, and there is plenty of free parking.

WEATHER: Last Sunday morning I was surprised to find the grass crunching frostily under my feet when I pottered out to fill the bird seed feeder. The autumn clearing up of the garden is almost completed and plants lifted which do not appreciate frost. It looks tidy, ready for the winter sleep. My autumn flowering camellia is a pink delight, and there are still lovely roses, and, very strange, some Californian poppies.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by TBC!! On Wednesday 28th there will be a Quiz starting at 8.30 pm in aid of the British Legion.

SCHOOL NEWS: There was lots of imagination and creativity to produce ears for the listening theme for Children in Need. £60 was raised, so a big “thank you.” Children are making good use of the “I need to TELL an adult” box which is checked regularly. There will be a Book Fair in school until 4th December. Books bought earn rewards to buy books for the new library.. The school Christmas Fayre will be on 7th December at 3.15 pm. Any raffle prizes would be warmly welcomed. Many awards this week. The Head Teacher Awards go to : Bear Class, Louis ; Orangutan Class, Eileen; Panther Class, Fynn; and Python Class, Lily CB. The class awards for good work go to : Bear Class, Violet for being a super star in maths, and Finn, for good recording in maths; Orangutan Class, Millie C. challenging herself and being the best that she can be, and Christie for being enthusiastic and finding out things at home.; Panther Class, Annie for great maths effort, and Ollie M. for trying his best in all areas; Python Class, Lauren for good understanding in maths fractions, and Sophie for excellent understanding in fractions. The Politeness Award goes to Kyron in Panther Class. The Caretaker was best pleased with Bear Class. The Attendance Award goes to Python Class. And House Points go to Church House. Well done every body. Years 5 + 6 will be taking part in the Big Sing at the White Rock on Tuesday 27th November.

CONTACT: Please keep on letting me know of events. There is a joint magazine for December / January, so if I can help, do let me know.

AND FINALLY: Don’t get your knickers too twisted. Take some time out to enjoy the moment. The skies are widely varied, the colours are beautiful, there are glories to be found in the changing seasons.