GREETINGS: Are you enjoying the increased momentum? Card writing seems to be in people’s minds now. There are some really attractive ones around to suit all tastes. And if you need more, don’t forget the Charity Card Shop on Conduit Hill in Rye. We don’t have white Christmasses any more do we – not in Sussex anyway.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist for the second Sunday in Advent will be led Fr. Barry Carter. During the week there are quite a few commemorations, but perhaps the most important one is John of the Cross, poet, 1591.

WEATHER: Bit windy again and the rain has been busy filling the reservoirs. But it is not cold, is it?

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday at 4 pm will be played by a Creole Trad Jazz Band. I like that sort of music. On Wednesday 12th December there will be a Quiz at 8.30 pm in Aid of the British Legion. Food is served in the pub from 12 noon until 9.15pm every day. Booking is advisable on 01424 814 552.

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: Sharon, Keith, Stuart, Zoe and Richard Sellens would like to wish all their friends in Icklesham a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. We are not sending local cards but have given a donation to the New Pavilion Fund in lieu.

ICKLESHAM TRUST COMMITTEE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: This is on Friday 14th December at 7pm in the Memorial Hall. Do please put this date in your diary and come along to vote in next year’s Officers and Village Representatives. Could this be you? The Chairman will give his report on the last year’s progress, including the new Sports Pavilion project. The Treasurer will present the accounts. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and express your views. The meeting will be followed by refreshments and time to chat to the Committee members.

AFFORDABLE HOUSING IN ICKLESHAM: There will be a public Presentation on Thursday 13th December between 3.30 and 7 pm in the Memorial Hall. There is no change to the number and mix of housing units but plans have been updated following further work undertaken in respect of the proposed surface water drainage and sewerage drainage. There have been discussions with Rother District Council regarding the visual impact in this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This is your opportunity to view the revised plans, prior to a planning application being submitted to Rother District Council.

SCHOOL NEWS: Father Christmas is coming to school today!!! The children will be able to visit him in school time if they have filled in the Santa’s Grotto form. And at the end of the afternoon there is the Christmas Fayre.

On Wednesday of this week, the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer brought The Travelling Crib into school. Each class is asked to give the Nativity Family a safe place to stay in their classroom over the next two weeks. The Travelling Crib will then be brought to church for our Carol service on the last day of term, at 1.30 pm. This is an old Mexican custom symbolising the journey of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. The little figures are hand knitted and quite safe to handle, if the children wish. There will be Nativity performances on Tuesday 11th at 2.30 pm and again on Wednesday 12th at 5 pm. It has been a successful week for Orangutan Class which won the Politeness award – Bryony, the Caretaker’s award and the best attendance. The Head teacher’s awards go to Bowen in Bears; Isolde in Orangutans; Elliot in Panthers and Ruby Jude in Pythons. The class awards for good work go to Ellie and Ella Sophia in Bears; Michael W. and Holly in Orangutans; Hannah and Rosie in Panthers and all of Python Class for smiling and singing at the Big Sing, and also Xanthe. Well done everyone.

CONTACT: Thank you for information. Please keep it coming. Happy to help.

AND FINALLY: Another week nearer the mid- winter solstice – the shortest day of the year. Doesn’t it get dark early? But then, we can enjoy all the lights.