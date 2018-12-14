GREETINGS: I hope everyone is keeping well and not developing webbed feet. How are card writing and present wrapping getting on? It’s all good fun, isn’t it?

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist for the third Sunday in Advent will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. Just a small correction. In the Parish Magazine, the time of the Nine Lessons and Carols is given as 6pm. To the best of my knowledge, it will be at 4 pm. Next Friday is the commemoration of St. Thomas the Apostle, not to be confused with St. Thomas the Martyr, to whom Winchelsea Church is dedicated.

WEATHER: Wet. Warm. Windy. www! Not seasonally Christmassy at all. And yet cards continue to depict snow scenes which we don’t have in England at this time. Next Friday is the Winter Solstice – the time of the shortest amount of daylight and longest hours of darkness, when the sun is furthest away from the northern hemisphere.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Mick Mepham.

ROBIN HOOD INN: The Grand Raffle for a luxury Hamper and other festive prizes including cash, will take place on Sunday 16th December at 4 pm. Iif you hurry along, you may get your tickets from any members of RHBS and at the pub. The raffle profit will be split between the Robin Hood Bonfire Society and Snowflake Hastings., who offer the homeless night shelter through the winter.

SNOWFLAKE Hastings: Supervised overnight accommodation is provided for homeless people - our guests – who would be sleeping rough in Hastings and St. Leonards during the extreme winter months from now until mid-March. Guests are refer by local organisations, primarily the Seaview Project and St. Johns Ambulance Homeless service, the Police and Hastings Borough Council Housing Department. They are unable to accept people who just turn up at a shelter location unannounced. This is another way of reaching out to many who live “life on the fringe.” It does much more than provide comfort and shelter on bitterly cold nights : it could be the start of a new life.. The Snowflake Trust is a registered charity and company limited by guarantee. The registered office is at 25, Boscobel Road North, St. Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, TN 38 0NY. I feel sure that they would welcome donations.

ICKLESHAM TRUST COMMITTEE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING: The meeting takes place on Friday 14th December at 7pm in the Memorial Hall. THIS EVENING. There will be a report on the last year’s progress, including the Sports Pavilion Project, and the Treasurer will present the accounts. After questions and answers there will be refreshments and time to chat to committee members.

EDDIE CATT: Well loved Icklesham resident Eddie Catt has passed away at the age of 82. Eddie, who lived in High Fords since 1968 was well known for his gardening skills and knowledge of all things country. Sussex born (with an accent he never lost,) he was always on his allotment, and until recently, even at the age of 81, had three gardening jobs working for local people. He will be sadly missed by his neighbours who have been such fantastic support in his last few months. Eddie’s funeral is at Icklesham Church at 2.30pm on Thursday 20th December; all are welcome. Donations may be made to St. Michael’s Hospice or Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre via Townwers Funeral Directors, Norman Road, St. Leonards on Sea. Our sympathy goes to Phil, and Julie Law, Eddie’s daughter.

CONTACT: Thank you for all information. Remember that there is no magazine in January, so if you would like publicity for anything then, I am happy to help.

AND FINALLY: Not much to say this week. The school report has not come through, so I hope you already have all the information you need about performances and services.