GREETINGS: What we have been preparing for is almost here. So a very Happy Christmas and lots of good things for the New Year. There are just a few days left if you have still a few presents to get, or brussels to buy. The anticipation is really mounting now!!

CHURCH NEWS: There won’t be a service in the morning on Sunday, because there is the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols at 4 pm. On Monday, 24th, at 3pm there is the Crib Service, - a lovely event to take the children to. Also on Christmas Eve you could go to the Midnight Mass at 11.30pm at St. Thomas in Winchelsea. On Christmas Day there will be a 9.30am Parish Eucharist where all families are welcome. All these services will be led by the Vicar, Revd. Jonathan Meyer. On Sunday 30th December there will be a Benefice Service at 9.30 am at St. Richards, Winchelsea Beach, and no other services. On 6th January 2019 there will be the customary 9.30am Parish Eucharist. This is the Feast of the Epiphany, when, traditionally, the Wise Men arrived bearing gifts. During the week we remember Stephen, the first martyr on 26th, and Holy Innocents day on 28th.

WEATHER: O dear! Not a single snowflake in sight. What will Santa do about his sleigh? Incidentally, did you know that Rudolph was a female reindeer? So the song made a mistake there. As I write, the wind is howling and the rain is lashing up the window panes. Most unseasonal. I expect we shall have snow when the daffodils are out, - again. Today, Friday, is the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. Sunrise is at 7.58 and sunset at 15.53. then the days begin to get longer again, not much, but definitely moving in the right direction. There will be a full moon on 22nd. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a clear sky, frost on the ground, and carol singers outside the door. O nostalgia!!

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday at 4 pm will be played by Mylde Steel. There will be a Quiz Night in aid of the British Legion at 8.30pm on Friday 28th December. And on New Year’s Eve there will be a Fancy Dress Party with live music from 8.30 till late.

HERE TO HELP (H2H): This is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye , Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother Parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Winchelsea, Udimore, Icklesham, Camber, East Guldeford, and Rye. We are currently recruiting volunteers who live in these parishes who would like to help people in their local communities. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk – and see Volunteers section. For more information and an application form please leave a message on the H2H answer phone – 01797 22 40 44. All volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

SCHOOL NEWS: The Christmas Fayre was a huge success, raising £1,355 for the school. During the last three days of the term there has been a whole school trip to the Pantomime, Christmas Dinner and the Carol Service in church. Well done everyone who won awards last week – it’s history now. The first day of Term 3 will be Thursday 3rd January 2019. I hope everyone has a marvellously Happy Christmas and will have a good New Year with plenty of challenges and a few surprises.

CONTACT: As there is no Parish Magazine for January, you may wish events to be mentioned in Village Voice. Happy to help.

AND FINALLY: May I wish everyone a really Happy Christmas and good things for the New Year.