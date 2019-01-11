GREETINGS; Although a little late, may I first of all wish everyone reading this a very happy, healthy and peaceful New Year. Couldn’t send good wishes earlier as I was away in northern counties. Oddly, it was warmer up there than it is here, and the fells were wonderful in beautiful sunshine.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Parish Eucharist will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. This Sunday is celebrated as the Baptism of Christ, and also Plough Sunday. This marks the beginning of the agricultural year, blessing the land and celebrating the work of farmers.

WEATHER: Because we are at present stuck under a high pressure zone, the air is very still, and nothing much is changing. During my walk at Pett, the high tide could barely raise enough energy to form waves at the water’s edge. There were tiny little wavelets which just about managed to flop over onto the shingle. Like Blackpool the “waves were fiddlin’ and small.” Bulbs are showing in the garden, and there are still roses out.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4pm on Sunday will be played by The Informers, playing Blues, Rock, Soul and Funk. Not all at once, I hope!!

PAVILION LOTERRY DRAW: The January draw was made by Kim Holland at the Icklesham Quiz night last Saturday. The winners were : 1st, £50 Ed Jury; 2nd,£25, Rosi Hunter; 3rd, £20, David Wheeler, 4th; £15, Barbara Southerden, 5th, £10, Lesley Birch; 6th, £5 ,Tristan Carter. New members of the lottery are most welcome. It costs £1 per month with all profits going to the New Pavilion Fund. For an application form please email the club at ickleshamcasualsfc@hotmail.com and you will be warmly welcomed.

QUIZ: Thanks to all that supported the January Quiz last Saturday. £258 was raised for much needed Church Funds. 11 teams entered with Casualities quick out of the blocks from round one and never caught, although One Out all Out, 30 Somethings and Nobby’s Nuts did run them close. There were some good Joker rounds from Saints and Sinners, Friends and Family, Team Name, Golden Arrows, High Fords Hooligans and Flower Power. Thanks to the church helpers for organising the raffle and Mags for her help during the evening. The next Quiz is on 2nd February. That evening will be supporting Motor Neurone Disease (MND) a very worthwhile cause. If you can help or support in any way please comment or email gdadstu10@gmail.com for further details.

SCHOOL NEWS: The students and staff have returned to a launch of the new Curious Curriculum, with the children becoming Inventors for the day. The attendance has been so good in the two previous terms, that the target has been raised to 97%!! Home learning has been excellent during the holiday. The Christmas Fayre raised £1,355 for Friends PTFA funds. £79.66 was also raised for Crisis at Christmas. The Head Teacher awards this week go to : Bear Class ,Ava for sharing her learning; Orangutan Class, Abdulrahman for sharing fantastic scientific curiosity; Panther Class, Fynn for sharing challenging scientific learning, and his New Year’s Resolution to run even faster; Python Class, Mabel for sharing great scientific ambition. The class awards for good work go especially to children who have been fantastic Festive readers; Bear Class, Ellie and Bella; Orangutan Class, Fyfe and Millie J.; Panther Class, Ollie and Millie; Python Class, Tiggy and Jorja. Well done everyone. The award for politeness goes to Michael K. in Orangutan Class. The caretaker was very pleased with Panther Class, and Orangutans won the award for the best attendance with 96.8%. House points go to Oast House.

CONTACT: Do take advantage of the publicity for any events during January, when there is no Parish Magazine.

AND FINALLY: Wrap up and keep warm. Don’t give up on those New Year resolutions. My Father invented the word “stickability” which is quite useful.