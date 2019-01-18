GREETINGS: Aren’t these grey, nothingness sort of days uninspiring? There must be something going for hibernation. Even the sea can barely find the energy to make a wave at the edge as it falls onto the shingle.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am service of Parish Eucharist for the second Sunday of Epiphany will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. Next Friday, 25th celebrates the Conversion of St. Paul, who saw a vision when he was on the road to Damascus, probably in AD 36.

JUMBLE SALE: Please book this date in your diaries, for a Church Jumble Sale. It will be held on Saturday 16th February from 10.30am until1 pm. There will be clothes, books, bric-a-brac, refreshments and a cake stall. This is an excellent opportunity to have an overhaul of your wardrobe, ready for spring. Clear out those garments which have not seen the light of day for ages. All proceeds will go to the church Heating Appeal.

WEATHER: We are still stuck under the high pressure system, but all is apparently about to change. There is warmer air pushing up from the Atlantic towards the north pole, which will send a blast of cold air circling down towards the continent. We shall probably get the circling air blasting in from the east – the beast from the east again,- and temperatures will plummet. My first little blue irises are flowering, sensibly keeping very close to the ground. The Daphne is showing flower buds and the viburnum is beautiful. Often by now we have daffodils on the roadside, but as yet I have not seen any.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4pm on Sunday will be played by Paris Texas. I have no information as to the style of music, so you will have to go along to hear them.

HERE TO HELP (H2H): This is a local voluntary service, run under the auspices of the Rye, Winchelsea and District Memorial Hospital, for people who live in the Rother parishes of Iden, Playden, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh, Udimore, Icklesham Camber, East Guldeford and Rye. We are currently recruiting volunteers who live in these parishes who would like to help people in their local community. Further details about H2H are available on the Rye Hospital website www.ryehospital.org.uk, and see the volunteers section. For further information and an application form please leave a message on the H2H answerphone, 01797 224 044. All volunteers are DBS checked and expenses are paid.

CARING AND SHARING: Mr. Brian Pitt has now taken over as the local representative of this Charity. The scheme was founded in Eastbourne in 1982. Members undertake to give up some item of personal expenditure and send the savings to help with projects to provide the basic needs in poorer countries. For example, a packet of biscuits might cost around £1. The savings over the year would amount to £52. The Caring and Sharing management committee are all volunteers and only about 2% of income is spent on administrative costs. Caring and Sharing supports projects in South America, India, Africa and Europe. Many involve health and education. The Icklesham group supports the Little Flowers Leprosy mission. It is quite a small group, and would welcome more members. If you are interested in finding out more, please contact Brian on 01424 814 118.

CONTACT: Please use the email at the top to tell me about goings-on. There is no magazine until February.

AND FINALLY: It is still scarf and gloves weather so keep warm.. The postman round here doesn’t seem to feel the cold – he had shorts on yesterday!!