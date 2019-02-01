GREETINGS: Are you surviving the wintry blasts? As I write, the weather outside simply encourages me to stay inside!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist service for either 4th after Epiphany or the 5th before Lent, take your choice, will be led by the Vicar, Revd. Jonatan Meyer. Althought he presentation of Christ in the Temple and the Purification of the Blessed Virgin Mary are officially on 2nd February, both will be celebrated on Sunday. The story of the Presentation is remembered every time we say or sing The Nunc Dimittis – Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word. This is said by Simeon, the priest in the temple where Joseph and Mary brought the infant Christ. Simeon didn’t believe that he would see the Messiah, and was struck dumb until this moment. It is a lovely Biblical scene to re-enact. Wednesday 6th February marks the Accession of our sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth.

VALERIE LUFF: Sadly, we must report that Valerie luff died at the weekend, in Pembury Hospital, following a stroke. At the moment, funeral arrangements are not known

EASTER LILIES: Now that the season of Lent is approaching, you might wish to consider donating an Easter Lily in memory of a loved one. The lilies, as last year, will be £2 for each individual name remembered. Should you wish to donate a lily, please contact Janet Pegg or Careena Prince at any church service or event. Envelopes will be available at the back of the church, for the names and donations. They will also be available in the Memorial Hall. The lilies look so beautiful in church and at such a special time it is a lovely way to remember our loved ones no longer with us.

JUMBLE SALE: There will be a Jumble sale in the Memorial Hall at 10.30am on Saturday 16th February. There you will find clothes, books, bric-a-brac, a cake stall and refreshments. All proceeds go to the Church Heating Appeal.

WEATHER: Whether the weather be cold, or whether the weather be hot, There’ll still be weather, whatever the weather, whether we like it or not!! Nuff said.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4pm on Sunday will be played by Freak Flag. No idea of their style of music. I suggest you go along to listen.

SCHOOL NEWS: Lauren, Alisha, Tiggy, Sophie B., Xanthe and last minute stand in Cody were brilliant in the Netball tournament last week. Their best game resulted in a 6 – 0 win !! Their teamwork, and sportsmanship were well demonstrated. 5th February is the Chinese New Year and the children have been finding out about that, and enjoying a Chinese lunch of Chinese Chicken Noodles or Quorn Chinese Veggie Rice. The Curious Curriculum this week has had children studying disease and Medicine, and researching interesting individuals such as Edward Jenner, Alexander Fleming, Florence Nightingale and Louis Pasteur. Head Teacher Awards go to Louis in Bear Class; Bevan in Orangutan Class, Summer T. in Panther Class; and Sophie B. in Python Class. The awards for good work go to Oscar and Ellie in Bear Class; Betty and Percy in Orangutan Class; Deacon and Charlie C. in Panther Class; and Inigo and Ford in Python Class. The Politeness award goes to Millie J. in Orangutan Class which also won the Attendance award. The caretaker praised Python Class this week. House Points go to Oast House. Well done everyone. Term 3 ends on 15th February, with a PTFA Disco.

CONTACT: Thank you for information regarding events. There should soon be a new magazine to keep us all up to date, thanks to Editor Stuart who is doing a grand job.

AND FINALLY: IF there is any sunshine, try to get out in it. The vitamin D top-up will help to boost your immune system in these latter cold days of winter.