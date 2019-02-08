GREETINGS: Hope you weren’t too discombobulated by the snow. By all accounts, we escaped very lightly. There are still patches of snow lying under hedges where the sun does not shine, and there is an old saying that it will need some more to fetch it away.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Parish Eucharist will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. Saint Valentine was a martyr in Rome in 269. He was the Bishop of Terni, and was martyred for opposing the Roman festival of Lupercalla. Birds are supposed to choose their mates and start nesting on this day,14th February, inspiring humans to do the same.

EASTER LILIES: Please contact Janet Pegg if you would like to donate a lily in memory of a loved one. They will cost the same as last year, - £2 for each name remembered.

LENT LUNCHES: These will be held on Thursdays beginning on 14th March in the Memorial Hall from 12.30 – 2 pm. So far the charities have not been announced.

JUMBLE SALE: This will be held in the Memorial Hall from 10.30 am until 1 pm on Saturday 16th February. There will be clothes, books, bric-a-brac, a cake stall and refreshments. All proceeds will be in aid of the Church Heating Appeal.

WEATHER: The temperature has been freezing, but not the many degrees of minus numbers recorded in other parts of the country. One place inland reported minus 11.5C last night My son is in Calgary where it is minus 28C! But, look on the bright side. The sun is setting a lot later, and it can feel quite warm when it does shine. Flowers are responding to the increase in daylight and I even saw a daisy today.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by The Terns. There will be a Quiz Night on Wednesday 13 February starting at 8.30 pm. The live music on 17 February will be played by Fabulous Red Diesel. Happy Hour is back with £1 off house beers and large glasses of wine – 5 – 7pm Monday to Thursday. AND, at the Royal Oak in Pett there is Happy Hour too, AND we’re very happy to report that Pett Road is fully open again.

AN APOLOGY: I’ve lost a piece of paper. It was the important one giving details if the Horticultural Society’s schedules and Shows. I’m really sorry about this, and cannot rectify the matter for two weeks. I will try to obtain the information as soon as I can.

LOTTERY DRAW: The Icklesham New Pavilion Lottery Draw for February was made at the Quiz Night by Marc Baker. The winners were: 1st, £50, Will Brand; 2nd,£25, Danielle Jessop; 3rd, £20, Sylvia Garret; 4th, £15, Jane Austen-Ahmad; 5th,£10, Will Brand; and 6th, £5, Jackie Fleet. Thanks to all who gave their support. New members are always welcome, and you don’t have to be a resident in Icklesham to join. It costs £12 for 12 x £1 monthly draws.

QUIZ NIGHT: Thanks to the 12 Teams that supported last Saturday’s Quiz in aid of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) which raised a £400 profit!! a brilliant effort by all concerned!! Thanks to Mick & Ann Osborne for sponsoring the Winners prizes, Sara Whalley for donated the prizes for the Heads and Tails and a donation from Kevin and Wendy Wall ( Rye Auction Galleries Ltd). The evening began with a News round and the early leaders were Yorkshire Grit, followed by Team Name, Casualties 2nds and 30 Something’s. By halfway Allsorts, Corny Brew and Golden Arrows were pushing Yorkshire Grit. As the 2nd half unfolded 30 Something’s played their Joker gaining maximum points which put them in the lead, Nobby’s Nuts , High Fords Hooligans and Casualties made late runs but their challenges came to late One Out All Out and Saints and Sinners had some good rounds but in the end 30 Something’s lead was too much making them the winners followed by Yorkshire Grit and Team Name. Thanks to all that donated raffle prizes, Mags for selling the tickets and Sean for his help during the evening. The next Quiz is Saturday 2nd March in aid of Rye Memorial Hospital. Teams of up to 6 , £2.50p per person bring your own Food and drink . Email gdadstu10@gmail.com to book a team.

CONTACT: Please let me know of any events planned for the next few weeks. I appreciate your help.

AND FINALLY: Have a good week. Enjoy the sun and take care if there is more snow.