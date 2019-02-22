GREETINGS: It is lovely to be back among friends at home, but the sunshine in Tenerife was wonderful – wall to wall stuff. I’m a bit out of touch, but here is a quickie with what I have gleaned.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Parish Eucharist service will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. This is the second Sunday before Lent, and also St. Matthias the Apostle’s day. On Wednesday we recall George Herbert, priest and poet

.Next Friday is 1st March, commemorating St. David, Patron Saint of Wales. At least their national emblem is a seasonal flower – a daffodil, or a leek if you prefer.

JUMBLE SALE: A very useful over £300 was raised on Saturday, to go into the church heating fund. Very many thanks to those who worked so hard, and everyone who supported the event.

LENT LUNCHES: The first of these will be held on Thursday 14th March at 12.30 in the Memorial Hall. Get the date into your diary now. There will be 5 Lunches on succeeding weeks, each supporting a different charity. You will get excellent home- made soup, cheese and a roll, coffee and good company.

WEATHER: There must have been some sunshine while I was away to bring out so many daffodils and crocuses - croci? There are lots of them all about, especially those tete-a-tete little ones. And purple, white and yellow croci. Although it is very mild for the time of year, it is not as warm as Tenerife!!

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: On Saturday 9th March there will be a Table Top Sale held at the Fairlight Village Hall from 10am until 15.00, with light refreshments to buy. The branch meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 11.45 for 12 noon. You can hear what the branch is doing and the events in store. You could even stay on for a light bite and get to know other members. For any queries, call Margaret on 01424 814 866

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: I’m so sorry that I lost the first piece of paper with all the information on. However, it has all been sent to me again thank you, so here goes. The schedules are ready for this year’s shows. They are £1 each which includes membership to the society. Thanks to Simon for setting it out and the school for the use of their photocopier. Any offers of help or donations of tombola or raffle prizes are much appreciated. The schedules are available from 22, High Fords or Winchelsea Beach Post Office.

ROAD WORKS: Aren’t they a pain! As I mentioned, I have been abroad which necessitated a visit to Gatwick Airport. I chose to use the Reliable Car Travel Company which advertises in our Parish Magazine, to get myself and the friend I was travelling with to and from said airport. Our flight landed just before 8 pm, we hoped to be home before 10 pm. O no, not a bit of it. By the time we had negotiated the A21 closures, Rye road closures, Winchelsea Hill closures and VERY poor signage, it was 11 pm before we arrived. It was infuriating to come off Udimore Ridge, down Dumb Womans Lane, with no hint of an obstruction, to be met with barriers across the A259 on the hairpin bend. That meant a return up Dumb Womans Lane, meeting several vehicles coming down, which had the same idea, trying to get to Winchelsea Beach and Pett Level, through to Brede and then down and up Doleham Hill. Thank goodness our driver knew the lanes. I have nothing but praise for his skill and composure, and will certainly use him again. The phone number is 07971 554 720, email reliablecartravel@gmail.com, and the website at www.reliablecartravel.co.uk, and I can certainly say that their name says it all. The one bonus was the “wild life safari” which we had. In the wooded area near Bayam Castle we saw a white hart standing by the roadside. A little further on we saw a few deer crossing the road and slowed down for them They kept coming and coming, and we reckoned that there must be nearly 100 of them – amazing. We just stopped, and lost count! And later on there were rabbits and badgers. Maybe we should get out more. But seriously, do call Darren if you need a taxi. He was brilliant for us.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by Mylde Steel. On Wednesday 27th there will be a Charity Quiz night starting at at 8.30 pm.

SCHOOL NEWS: Everyone has been on holiday from school this week, enjoying a well- deserved break. At the end of Term 3 there was a Disco, raising funds for the school to buy extra equipment to enhance the children’s experience. So far, new books for the library, a brand new reading scheme, a new cooker, a Go-Pro camera, and more, have all had contributions from very supportive, volunteer parents, with all their fund raising. The reading volunteers have also contributed greatly to the children’s enjoyment of their reading, and progress in class. There were lots of awards for excellent caring, helpfulness, politeness and tidiness, but that is rather historic by now. Hope everyone has enjoyed the break. Term 4 begins on 25th February.

CONTACT: If anyone has an event coming up which they would like mentioned, please get in touch.

AND FINALLY: Not so long now to the Spring Equinox. The increase in daylight must also have contributed to the outburst of flowers. Don’t we often have snow when the daffodils are out??! Winter is not over yet.