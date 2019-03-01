GREETINGS: Hasn’t it been a lovely week, weather-wise?

The sun already has some warmth in it, and the flowers are appreciating the extended daylight. A good week for all those on half term holiday too. But how can it be March already? We’ve only just begun the year! We know that 1st March is St. David’s Day, Patron saint of Wales, but they didn’t need to rub our noses in it by winning against England in the 6 Nations rugby!!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service on Sunday will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. This is the next Sunday before Lent. The Benefice Service for Ash Wednesday will take place at 6 pm at St. Thomas in Winchelsea where there will be the Imposition of Ashes. There will be a Lent Course based on the Diocesan Course for the Year of Vocation. It will take place at St. Thomas’ starting on Thursday 14 March at 6 pm .and on the four following Thursdays. It is called Living Christ, and it is hoped that it will be an engaging resource for groups across the diocese.

LENT LILIES: If you would like to donate a lily in memory of a loved one, please contact Janet Pegg, and pick up a form from the back of the church or in the Memorial Hall. They will cost £2 for each name remembered. And they look so beautiful in church at Easter.

LENT LUNCHES: The first lunch will be on Thursday 14th March in the Memorial Hall from 12.30 until 2 pm. Home-made soup should be available plus a roll and cheese. The money raised goes to a different charity each week. I’ll let you know which one when I have that information.

WEATHER: Lovely. But shall we pay for all tis sunshine and warmth later on?

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: There will be a table Top Sale in Fairlight Village Hall at 10am until 15.00 on Saturday 9th March. Light refreshments will be on sale.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday at 4 pm will be played by the Shauna Parker Band. That sounds like fun. Give it a try.

SCHOOL NEWS: Everyone at the school has been on holiday until 24th February, so there is nothing to report. Term 4 began on 25th February.

CAT: Someone near me has a nice little tabby cat who thinks he would like to move in. I’m sure he only comes for food really, but does anyone know where he lives?

My own Siamese is not wholly delighted with his visits, and whilst I get on all right with him, he in not neutered and I do not appreciate his perfume!!

CONTACT: If you have anything for which you would like publicity, do get in touch.

AND FINALLY: March is marching on, incredibly. It will be Easter in a minute, and, before we know it, it will be Christmas again!!