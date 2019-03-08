GREETINGS: Welcome to the March winds, currently howling round my house, scattering rubbish collection boxes as they go. The rain is extremely noisy too.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am Parish Eucharist will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. Next Saturday, 16th March, there will be a Coffee Morning in church, immediately followed by the Annual Parish Church Meeting (APCM) at 12 noon. This is the meeting where Church Wardens and PCC members are elected. If you have applied to be on the church Electoral Roll, you are entitled to vote at this meeting. It would be good to have people from the village at the meeting. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts are available at the back of the church.

LENT LUNCHES: The first of these will be held in the Memorial Hall at 12.30 pm on Thursday 14th March, and on the next 4 following Thursdays. Each raises funds for a charity, different each week.

LENT COURSE: There will be a study course running at St. Thomas, Winchelsea on Thursday evenings at 6 pm. beginning on 14th March It will follow the Diocesan guidelines on the Year of Vocation. There will be 5 sessions.

LENT LILIES: As Easter approaches, we are once again inviting you to donate a lily in memory of a loved one. Each flower will cost £2 for each individual name remembered. Please contact Janet Pegg or Careena Prince at any church service or event. Envelopes will be available for names and donations at the back of the church and in the Memorial Hall.

WEATHER: Yes, March comes in like a lion. Certainly it is roaring at the moment. Let’s hope it remembers to go out like a lamb. “March winds, April showers,/ Bring forth May flowers.” O yes?!

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: There will be a Table Sale in Fairlight Village Hall from 10 am until 3 pm. on Saturday 9th March with light refreshments available to purchase. There is an urgent need for a new secretary for the branch. If you have a few hours available each month, and would like to support this very worth-while cause, please contact Margaret Pulfer on margaret.pulfer@btinternet.com or 01424 814 866 to find out more about the position.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Local Heroes. They have stopped telling me what kind of music to expect !!

CAT: I’ve found out where he lives and what his name is. He is still visiting regularly but is due for his “operation” very soon.

QUIZ NIGHT: Thanks to the 12 teams that supported the Quiz last Saturday night which raised funds for Rye Memorial Hospital, this was in honour of Icklesham Stoolballers Barbara Harman and Eileen Luck between them they raised thousands of pounds for this cause running Jumble Sales and Coffee Mornings . Our evening raised a total of £287 a good effort from all.

Team Name led up until round 4 then Bodiam Bunglers, One Out All Out , Wives in Charge and The 30 Something’s began their challenge. The No Hopers doubled their total with a cleverly played Joker in round 5 . After the picture round High Fords Hooligans, Corny Brew and Stephens Seagulls began to move up the score board , at this time Team Name and The 30 Something’s were joint leaders. Whilst this was going on Friends & Family , Golden Arrows and Saints and Sinners were putting in some useful scores. In the end The 30 Something’s proved to be to consistent for their main challengers Team Name ( 2nd) , One Out All Out (3rd) and Bodiam Bunglers (4th). Thanks to Sean , Mags, for help setting up and on the evening, also thanks to Charlotte, Richard, Hannah, Kevin, Tracey and Tristan for sorting the raffle. As always the biggest thank-you goes to those that donated raffle prizes.

April 6th is the next Quiz, the last one of this season it will be to raise funds for The New Pavilion. If you would like to book a team email Stuart gdadstu10@gmail.com

SCHOOL NEWS: Yesterday the whole school enjoyed a visit from the Science Observatory Planetarium. This was a fantastic event. Children in the choir will be taking part in the Hastings Music Festival School Choirs competition on 15th March. Good luck! The Head Teacher’s awards last week went to : Ava in Bear Class for being kind and helpful to others; Nancy in Orangutan Class for showing lots of enthusiasm; Ollie M. in Panther Class for trying hard; and Edie in Python Class for a great attitude in class. The awards for good work go to Frazer and Layticia in Bear Class; Poppy and Abdulrahman in Orangutan Class; Lexie and Ella in Panther Class; and Bowe and Sophie B. in Python Class. The Politeness award goes to Bevan in Orangutan Class; The caretaker was pleased with Bear Class; The attendance award goes to Bear Class – again; and House points are awarded to Windmill House. Well done everyone.

CONTACT: If there is anything which you would like to advertise as an up-coming event, please do get in touch.

AND FINALLY: After the sunshine earlier on, the grass grew and so was cut, so just hope we don’t have snow, like the “beast from the east” last year. Lots of camellias out around the village, looking very beautiful. Hope you have a good week.