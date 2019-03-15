GREETINGS: Are you blown about, or drowned by the showers.? The sea was in a turmoil with the wind behind the tide, very exhilarating.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am service of Parish Eucharist will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. This is the second Sunday of Lent It is also St. Patrick’s Day, Patron Saint of Ireland. On Tuesday we remember Joseph of Nazareth; and on Thursday we remember St. Benedict, Abbot of Monte Cassino in 550 and Thomas Cranmer, Hugh Latimer, Ridley and Robert Ferrar, Reformation Martyrs. Apparently there will be a procession in Oxford to the Martyrs’ memorial and the site of the martyrdom.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a Coffee morning in church from 10.30 – 11.45 on Saturday 16th March. You will find tea, coffee, cakes, biscuits, bring& buy, produce and friends to chat with. Then you can stay on for the

ANNUAL PARISH CHURCH MEETING.It will begin at 12 noon. Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts will be available, and you are invited to ask any questions. The Church Wardens will be elected for the coming year, and PCC members.

LENT LUNCH: The second Lunch will be on Thursday 21st March from 12.30 in the Memorial Hall. Home- made soup, cheese and coffee will be served. Proceeds go to charity, but I cannot tell you which one !!

CARING AND SHARING: The Lent Lunch for this charity will be on 11th April. Supporters enjoyed savoury and sweet pancakes when they met at 16 Oast House Field on Shrove Tuesday to discuss plans for this. It was agreed that broccoli and stilton, minestrone and tomato soups would be on the menu, together with French bread, English cheeses, celery and grapes. Our guest, Chairman for the East Sussex Caring and Sharing, Canon Hugh Mosely is looking forward to meeting old friends. Do come to the Memorial Hall on Thursday 11th April at 12.30 for a special lunch. For further details please phone Brian Pitt on 814 118. Thanks Brian

STUDY COURSE: The study course devised by the diocese is taking place on Thursday evenings at 6 pm in St. Thomas Church, Winchelsea. The second session will be on 21st March. It is easy to remember because it is the same day as the lent Lunch.

EASTER LILIES: There is still time to order your lily to remember a loved one who has died. Envelopes are available at the back of the church and in the Memorial Hall for you to put the names and donations. It is £2 for each name remembered.

WEATHER: The March lion is still roaring around, bringing some very sharp showers with him. Talk about daffodils fluttering and dancing in the breeze. Poor things are nearly horizontal.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Stone Junction.

SCHOOL NEWS: The children greatly enjoyed the visit by the Planetarium last week. Rather a different visit this week. Mr. Cruttenden brought along a double bass to demonstrate to the children.The head Teacher’s Awards this week go to : Bear Class, Jessica C; Orangutan Class, Barnaby; Panther Class, Charlie C; and Python Class, Jolie. Class awards for good work go to : Bear Class, Albie and George for independent writing; Orangutan class, Evie for being a brilliant team member and Atia for making people feel welcome;’ Panther Class, Harrison for making a great effort in maths and Harry for imaginative writing; and Python Class, Jolie and Jacob for being amazing spellers. The Politeness award goes to Will in Panther Class; the Caretaker was pleased with Bear Class; Pythons won the attendance award and House points go to Oast House. Well done everyone.

CONTACT: Please keep the information coming about events in the village. Otherwise I will be out of a job!!

AND FINALLY: May I wish you a happy week and success in all you attempt.