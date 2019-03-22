GREETINGS: I sincerely hope that your property did not sustain any damage caused by our March lion blowing busily. It was very noisy, wasn’t it? And the poor daffodils were lying almost horizontally..

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist service will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. This is the third Sunday of Lent. Monday 25th is the Annunciation of our Lord to the Blessed Virgin Mary. It is also Lady Day, the first of the Quarter Days on which some legal agreements depend, tenancies start and finish and rents are due.. The others are Midsummer Day, Michaelmas and Christmas.

LENT LILIES: It is not too late to dedicate a lily in memory of a loved one. The envelopes are at the back of the church and in the Memorial Hall. Each name commemorated will have a lily, which costs £2.

LENT LUNCHES: There will be another Lent Lunch on Thursday starting at 12. 30 pm. Come along for delicious home-made soup, cheese, bread and tea or coffe, and, of course, good company. Money collected goes to a charity; on 28th it will be fore Marie Curie.

LENT COURSE: On Thursday evening at 6pm in St. Thomas Church, Winchelsea. This is following the diocesan Year of Vocation guidelines, and watches very short videos, asks and answers questions, has quiet prayer and ends in Compline, all taking around one hour. Very thought provoking – do come.

WEATHER: That pesky jet stream has been the cause of all the blustery weather we’ve had recently. Some years ago I was not aware of the thing. Now it seems to govern our weather by repeatedly changing its course. But what MAKES it change? I find it all very interesting. The increased daylight is encouraging more and more flowers. This week I have noticed the blackthorn blossom in the hedges, and there is a lot of pink blossom about too.

HORTICULTURAL Society: The Spring Show will be on Saturday 6th April. To enter the Show, write the Class number you wish to enter on a piece of paper with your name and address, and include 20p for each class, and deliver it to 22, High Fords by 7 pm on Wednesday 3rd April. Staging is between 8am and 10 am, the show opening to the public at 2 pm. There is a new trophy which is the Barbara Harman Shield for the person with the most points in the cookery section. Also in the Show is the cup for the best home-made compost, kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd of Manor Farm Oast.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Grundy. On Wednesday 27th there will be a Quiz night starting at 8.30 pm.

CARE FOR THE CARERS: Do you support someone who could not manage without you? Care for the Carers in the Rye and surrounding areas holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD. This takes place on the 4th Thursday each month from 10.30am – 12.30 pm. It is completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s support workers and you don’t need to register in advance – just turn up. For more information call the Carers on www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-cares-information-and-advice-group or phone 01323 738 390. It seems to me that there could be a problem here. What if you are caring for someone who cannot be left alone? How could you attend a meeting?

ICKLESHAM PARISH COUNCIL: IPC will meet in Icklesham Memorial Hall at 7.30 pm on Monday 25th for the Annual Parish Meeting. It is the place to go to receive reports and learn of future plans for the villages.

WINCHELSEA ARTS: Dame Emma Kirkby will be at St. Thomas Church Winchelsea on Saturday 23rd , with a group of early instruments such as the lute and viola da gamba, to entertain with songs by Dowland and Danyel Tickets are £14 from the Farm Kitchen in the town; any remaining will be sold at the door.

SCHOOL NEWS: Through the Red Noses and the Dance-a-thon, the school has raised £93 so far for Comic Relief. The choir enjoyed the experience of singing on the White Rock stage last week in the Hastings Music festival. The double bass was in school with Mr. Cruttenden, and anyone interested in learning to play the instrument can go to 5 free group taster lessons at the Hastings Music Centre on a Friday evening or Saturday morning. The Head Teacher Awards this week go to :Bella in Bear Class for being kind and helpful; Percy in Orangutan Class for constantly challenging himself and being enthusiastic; Felix in Panther Class for being a fantastic role model in class; and Lauren in Python Class for perseverance throughout the week. The awards for good work go to Elliot and Ella in Bear Class; Isolde and Christie in Orangutan Class; Finley and Pearl in Panther Class and Euan and Lily W. in Panther Class. The politeness award goes to Percy in Orangutan Class; the caretaker was pleased with Orangutan class for their tidiness; the Attendance award goes to Python Class and House Points go to Oast House. Well done everyone.

CONTACT: Please keep telling me about things going on.

AND FINALLY: Big brothers and sisters, remind you little brothers and sisters that next Sunday 31st March is Mothering Sunday. Make her something, toast even and a cup of tea, or do the washing up if you haven’t a dish-washer. Make her feel special, and DON’T, whatever you do, call it Mothers’ day. That is an Americanism. Officially it is the mid-lent Sunday also called Refreshment Sunday.