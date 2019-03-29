GREETINGS: Almost poisson d’Avril so do have some fun on Monday, but be careful you don’t get caught out yourself with an April fool trick! The blossom has the added glory of magnolias now. How many can you spot? The gardens are really looking lovely just now. Many people have mown their grass and that always makes gardens look tidy even if they don’t bear close scrutiny.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist for the fourth Sunday in Lent, or Mothering Sunday, will be led by Fr. Barry Carter. If you gave something up for Lent, you may have a break this Sunday. It is refreshment Sunday. Posies will be given out in church. Originally they were given to children to give to their mothers.

LENT LILIES: There is still time to place your money and details of the person to be remembered in the envelopes to be found at the back of the church or in the Memorial Hall. Each lily will cost a minimum donation of £2.

LENT LUNCH: The next Lent Lunch will be on Thursday 4th April at 12. 30 pm. Come along for home-made soup, bread, cheese, tea or coffee, and friends with whom to chat. The money collected by donations will be given to charity, this week to Christian Aid.

LENT COURSE: The discussion group continues on Thursday 4th April at 6 pm in St. Thomas Church, Winchelsea. This is following the diocesan Year of Vocation guidelines. We watch a short video, ask and answer questions, have quiet prayer and end with Compline.

WEATHER: Today has been really lovely, with some warm-ish sunshine. Now that we have passed the Vernal Equinox, the evenings seem much lighter later. On 30th March sunrise is at 05.38; at the beginning of the month it was 06.40 : sunset on 30th is at 18.26; at the beginning of the month it was 17.39, so you can easily see the progression. It will all look very different – by a whole hour – when we change the clocks on Saturday evening. Move them FORWARD one hour. Remember, SPRING FORWARD Silly business altogether, in my opinion. There was a sulphur yellow butterfly in my garden during the week, and the bees they are a-buzzing.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Spring Show will be on Saturday 6th April. To enter the show, write the class number you wish to enter on a piece of paper with your name and address, include 20p for each class and deliver it to 22, High Fords by 7pm on Wednesday 3rd April. Staging is between 8am and 10 am, the Show opening to the public at 2 pm There is a new trophy which is the Barbara Harman Shield for the person with the most points in the cookery section. Also in the show is the Cup for the best home-made compost, kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd at Manor Farm Oast.

RDDAA: Those initials stand for Rye and District Dementia Action Alliance, and they will be holding the AGM on Wednesday 10th April 6.30 – 8 pm at Tilling Green Community Centre, Mason Road, Rye, TN 31 7BE. There will be information stands, a Speaker, Guy Holland, from Unicook, the stove guard experts. Refreshments will be served. Please ring 07737 350 896 for more details.

HASTINGS PHILHARMONIC CHOIR: This large, energetic choir will be singing Carl Orf’s CARMINA BURANA at St. Mary in the Castle ,on Saturday 6th April, beginning at 7 pm. The programme will include the Sonata for two pianos by Brahms. The performers are Francis Rayner, well known locally, and Stephanie Gurga, who gave the thrilling, exhilarating performance of the piano concerto by Phillip Glass in March. Marcio da Silva will be conducting, so you can be sure that there will be vocal fireworks in abundance. Tickets are £20, £17.50, £12.50 and under 18 and students are free. Have your pass available.

CONTACT: Thank you for information received. Please keep it coming.

AND FINALLY: I do hope the children will have something special in mind for their Mothers on Mothering Sunday. Please don’t call it Mothers’ Day, that is an Americanism. Everyone has / had a mother, so it is a good celebration.