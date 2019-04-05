GREETINGS: Isn’t the year galloping away? April already and it seems to have crept up on us remarkably quickly. The countryside is really lovely, and one could echo the thoughts of the poet, “O to be in England, now that April’s here.” Open your eyes – look around, and enjoy the beauty that is all there.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service for the fifth Sunday in Lent will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. This is known as Passion Sunday. During the coming week we remember the saints and martyrs of the Americas, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, and the first Bishop of New Zealand, George Augustus Selwyn.

LENT LILIES: You still have time, just, to place an order for a lily to commemorate a loved one, which will be displayed in church at Easter. Please contact Janet Pegg on 814 735, or pick up an envelope from the back of the church, into which you put your donation and the name to be remembered. Each named lily costs £2.

LENT LUNCH: The final lunch will be on 11th April in the Memorial Hall from 12.30 pm. Come along for home-made soup, bread, cheese, celery, grapes and tea or coffee. The charity for the final lunch this year will be Caring and Sharing. The guest speaker will be the chairman for the East Sussex branch, Rev. Canon Hugh Mosely, who is looking forward to meeting old friends. Do come along, have a very tasty lunch and have time to chat with friends, before learning more about the charity supported by Icklesham, the Little Flowers Leprosy Mission.

LENT STUDY COURSE: The final discussion group has to change its night, to TUESDAY 9th April, but still at 6 pm. This takes place at St. Thomas Church, Winchelsea.

WEATHER: Now we have it – the lighter evenings, since changing the flippin’ clocks. At least the clock in my car will be right for 6 months, instead of an hour ahead!! Blue skies and warmer sunshine seem to be the order of the day. So now gardeners are saying, ”But we need some rain to water the ground.” Admittedly it is a bit dry on top, but if you dig down, it is moist enough. I do love the smell of freshly mown grass.

YELLOW DAY: Five Villages House is supporting St. Michael’s Hospice by offering hot and cold refreshments and a raffle on Saturday 6TH April from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. No doubt there will be tea and coffee as well. Please contact 01424 814 876 for more details.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Spring Show is tomorrow, Saturday 6th April, from 2pm. The society has purchased a new trophy for this show in memory of Barbara Harman, to be awarded within the Cookery Section. There is another popular cup in the show that is kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea of Manor Farm Oast, awarded for the best home- made compost. Teas will be available throughout the afternoon.

CRAFT FAIR: The Spring Craft Fair, the first this year, will be on SUNDAY 7th April. Please NB the different day of the week. It will be at the Memorial Hall from 10am until 3 pm. There will be many homemade local crafts, several new crafters, refreshments available all day and ample, free parking. Also free entry. Should be well worth a visit.

CARMNA BURANA: If you’d like to hear a lively, rumbustious performance celebrating Spring, you couldn’t do better than to go to St. Mary in the Castle on Saturday 6th April for a performance starting at 7pm, when Hastings Philharmonic Choir will perform Carl Orf’s Carmina Burana. There will also be the Sonata for Two Pianos by Brahms, performed by Francis Rayner and Stephanie Gurga. She it was who gave the thrilling performance of the piano concerto by Phillip Glass in March. If you do go, have a look at the height of the heels on her shoes!! Apparently they help her to reach the pedals, because the piano is on wheels and therefore higher than usual.

SCHOOL NEWS: Term 4 ends today, Friday 5th, and there is a service for Easter in church at 1.30 pm. Term 5 begins on Tuesday 23rd April, so straight after the Bank Holiday. 23rd April is notable for 2 reasons : first, it is St. George’s Day, Patron Saint of England (although he probably never set foot in England, even if he actually EXISTED at all) and second; it is the date upon which William Shakespeare was born and unfortunately died many years later. Fancy dying on your birthday,- how unfortunate. The Head Teacher’s Awards this week go to Charlie in Bear Class; Johnie in Orangutan Class; Cody and Peggy in Panther Class; and Ruby Jude in Python Class. The awards for good work go to Frazer and Jessica Rose in Bear Class for trying their best; Bryony and Finley for super work with fractions and handwriting, both in Orangutan Class; Kyron for never giving up and Liam for always asking questions to deepen his learning, both in Panther Class; and Lily W for good DT skills and Lauren for trying her best in area and perimeter work. They are both in Python Class. The Politeness Award this week goes to Finley R. in Bear Class; the Caretaker was best pleased with Orangutan Class; the Attendance award goes to Panther Class and House Points go to Orchard House. Well done everyone, and enjoy your Easter Holiday.

CONTACT: Thank you for information received. Please keep it coming.

AND FINALLY: Anyone for an Easter Egg hunt? There will be one at the Robin Hood Pub on Friday 19th April 11 am to 1 pm. More about this later Enjoy your week.