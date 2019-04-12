GREETINGS: There are still some nasty coughs and colds about – do hope you are keeping free of the germs. If not, stay home and rest, and, importantly, don’t share them around. Take a few moments to just enjoy the lovely spring flowers all around us.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 Eucharist for Palm Sunday will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. This will include the reading of The Passion, which is extended readings. Some places have a donkey procession to replicate Christ’s entry to Jerusalem at the start of Holy week. During the coming week there are services as follows :Maundy Thursday 18th April, 6 pm, Parish Communion, including the Washing of the feet at St. Thomas, Winchelsea; Good Friday, 19th April, 2 pm, a service of Reflection and Meditation on the Cross at St. Nicolas, Icklesham; Saturday 20th April, 8 pm, the Easter Vigil at St. Thomas, Winchelsea; Sunday 21st April, Dawn Eucharist at 5.45 am, St Richards, Winchelsea Beach on the beach if fine, in church if wet; 9.30 am Parish Eucharist at St. Nicolas, Icklesham led by the Vicar. Thursday Friday and Saturday are all Benefice services, where we are invited to come together.

LENT LUNCHES: These have been delicious and well supported this year. The one last week gave the money collected to Christian Aid and the African Cyclone appeal. The organisers were delighted to collect over £300 to send to these good causes. They were all good social occasions as well.

WEATHER: Well, varied might sum it up. When the sun does shine, it is warm. Today, Monday, it is misty with clouds keeping out the sun. Yellow daffodils seem to be over, but there are lots and lots of white ones taking over the parade. And I am still delighted by all the blossom in the hedges. Mid April is lambing time and the little creatures are such fun to watch. Is there a phrase about something happening “in two shakes of a lamb’s tail” meaning quickly?

QUIZ NIGHT: Thanks to everyone that supported last Saturday’s Quiz Night in aid of New Pavilion Funds £272 raised. Nine teams entered Early leaders were Nobby’s Nuts, Wives in Charge, One Out All Out & Team Name. Friends & Family, Golden Arrows, Sinners & Allsorts were all having some good rounds, Casualties who are often front runners were jogging along steadily. At the the end it got all very tight with One Out All Out 4th, Team Name 3rd, Wives in Charge 2nd with Nobby’s Nuts the comfortable winners. Thanks to all that that donated raffle prizes, Sean for his help during the evening and The Horticultural Society for helping with the setting up. Thanks also to Mick and Ann Osborne who kindly sponsored the prizes. This is last Quiz of this season.

All of the support has been much appreciated!

New Pavilion Lottery Draw for April drawn by Marc Baker

1st £50 John Taylor, 2nd £25 Ladies Darts Team, 3rd £20 Susan Wear, 4th £15 Sharon Sellens, 5th £10 Poppy Stewart & 6th £5 Beryl Holder thanks to all that give their support to this Fundraiser, new Members are welcome to join it costs £1 a month (£12 a year) email gdadstu10@gmail.com The present Pavilion is an embarrassment to Icklesham and the Trust who a responsible for its upkeep, it is also the same for those that pay to use the facility.

EASTER EGG TRAIL: On Good Friday, from 11am – 1 pm there will be an Easter Egg trail at the Robin Hood Inn. It costs £3 per child to enter, and everyone is assured of an egg or chocolate bunny. There will also be an Egg Rolling Competition. Decorate a hard-boiled egg - for identification purposes - and roll them down into the bomb crater. Eggs to roll, NOT the children. There will be an adult section of this too. There is no fee to enter !!!! The pub will be open for food and drinks.

SPRING SHOW: Despite a lot of daffodils being over, there were enough to make a colourful Spring Show, with those and the tulips. There were also mouth-watering cookery entries. Well done everyone who put in entries. Congratulations to Judy Foster who won three trophies : the Janette and John Ireland Cup; the Cup for the most points in classes 18 – 28 and the most points in the Show. Cathy Wall was the first person to win the Barbara Harman Trophy for the most points in the Cookery section. Pete Stunt won the Cup for the best home-made compost kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea of Manor Farm Oast. Ann Osborne won the cup for Best in Show for three vases of narcissi. Thanks to Kim, Mags, Lily and Maisie for doing teas; Judy for running the tombola and Marie for running the raffle. Thanks to Michael and Stuart for setting out the hall on Friday afternoon, and to all who helped tidy up at the end of the show.

The next Show will be on Saturday 3rd August which is in the Village Fete. Any donations of tombola prizes will be gratefully appreciated.

SCHOOL NEWS: Children and staff are on holiday at the moment. Term 5 begins on Tuesday 23rd April – Shakespeare’s birthday.

CONTACT: If there is anything which you would like mentioned in Village Voice, do contact me.

AND FINALLY: Have you some holiday time coming up? Even a long week-end can lead to a more relaxed feeling. So enjoy the coming days.