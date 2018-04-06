HURRY UP AND GET SOME CLOTHES ON: I hope you all had a good Easter. It was dry and bright wasn’t it, but because Easter was so early, our bare wintery trees remained mossy and devoid of leaves. Fortunately the rest of nature did it’s best to get into a party spirit [the kind of revellers that if they were human would bring wine and After Eights] The lambs were lovely, as were the daffodils, hyacinths, Pussy willow, pink and white blossom [the colour of marshmallows], and a straggle of catkins. I must say though I wished the trees had broken into Spring leafage, to complete the Easter collage. They were taking their time, recovering from our recent cold snap. They looked wan and bleak, as though they could do with a fortnight in bed with a hot water bottle. There were buds here and there on the hardier more adventurous trees who don’t mind changing their apparel when it’s a bit nippy! There is nothing nicer than a plain old stick-like tree which suddenly sprouts the leaves that will see us through the rest of Spring and into glorious summer, then surprises us yet again with autumnal hues, as though it’s splashed out an obscene amount of money on a new wardrobe. That’s the thing about nature, it always keeps us waiting with rapt anticipation!

A MESSAGE FROM GILL AND JIM: Gill and Jim Wood would like to thank everyone who braved the snow, ice and cold wind, to come to The Tenterden and District National Trust Association’s ‘ Spring Coffee Morning’, held at Oxenbridge Farm, on 17th March. Thanks to your generosity, ‘Tenterden and District National Trust Association’ made £681.38, RHSC Sailability made £200 [approx.], ‘The Parkinson’s Society’ made £ 100+, ‘Homewood School Arts Students made £50+, and ‘The Rare Breeds Centre made £28 [approx.] For further information, please ring Gill Wood [ 01797-280-208 [ answer phone], or email gwood@oxenbridge.com

BACE, THE GAMBIAN JUMBLE SALE: Sue White would like to thank all supporters and helpers who came along to the jumble sale on Saturday 24th Feb., and made £1030 for BACE, THE Gambian charity.

RYE AND DISTRICT DEMENTIA ACTION ALLIANCE: There is an A.G.M for the above, on Wednesday 18th April from 6pm-8pm at ARRCC, Rye Creative Centre, Rye, TN31 7LS. There will be stalls, speakers and refreshments. For more information, and to register attendance, please ring [07737350896], or email rddaa@outlook.com

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There will be a Service Of Holy Communion, in Iden Parish Church, this Sunday,at 9.30am.

IDEN PLAYERS PRESENTS ‘WHATEVER THE WEATHER’: On Saturday 14th April there will be two performances of a variety show entitled ‘Whatever the Weather’, to be performed by the Iden Players in Iden village hall. A matinee performance at 2.30pm [doors open at 2pm], and an evening performance at 7.30pm [doors open at 7pm.] There will be a raffle, the proceeds of which go to ‘Friends Of Iden Church’, and ‘St Michael’s Hospice.’ If anyone is kind enough to donate a raffle prize, please ring Teresa Cooper [telephone 01797-280-143] Tickets for the show are available at Iden Stores

TAKING CARE OF ARTHUR: For the past four nights a tiny endearing money spider has been residing in the corner of my bathroom sink. I’ve washed my hands carefully so as not to frighten him, and by the third night I’d christened him Arthur. “Come and meet my friend”, I called out to my husband. “Poor little beggar can’t get out”, he said, lifting Arthur onto the side of the basin. “Don’t you hurt him”, I said. [ I had no idea that spiders can’t climb up the side of a basin] “Go check on him” I said after ten minutes “he’s had nothing to eat for four days”. “He’s fine, he’s gained two pounds already”, said my husband, playing along to keep the peace. I’m not usually as besotted by spiders , but there was something of a cry for help about the way Arthur lingered in my sink. Eventually I left him to his own devices. I never saw the going of him. I should have made him a bed up on a cotton wool ball with whatever it is that spiders eat. [the equivalent of an arachnoid Travel Lodge], just until he found his bearings.

