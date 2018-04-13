IDEN PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: The meeting on Tuesday 3rd April, in Iden village hall, was chaired by Ray Griffin, who said that Iden was saddened by the recent death of Derek Barham, a much-valued Iden resident. Keith Glazier, Chairman of East Sussex Council, said that potholes in the road have been particularly rife since the latest snow and ice. There are now twenty three gangs out repairing them, rather than the usual twelve. Keith asked for large potholes to be reported. There are discussions ongoing regarding the high speed rail link. Councillor Paul Osbourne from Rother district council spoke about parking issues in Rye. Roads are required to be kept clear for ambulances, fire engines, and refuge trucks. Police cannot oversee all irregular parking due to costs and manpower, and there has been discussion about council intervention regarding parking. The Iden village signs are being cleaned and painted. The dog-waste bins in Iden’s park cannot be emptied along with other dog-waste bins, because of their distance from the road, therefore a solution is being sought. The bin by the bus stop opposite the war memorial is to be replaced. The parish council is waiting for a visit from Inspector Russel, who is to talk about neighbourhood policing. All will be invited to attend. The next council meeting will be in Iden village hall on Tuesday 1st May, at 7.30pm.

A SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING FOR DEREK BARHAM: On 5th April, Family and friends of the late Derek Barham attended a Thanksgiving service in his memory. Many attended, having appreciated the life of a man who did much during his lifetime to enhance the enjoyment of those living in Iden for some time. Derek was greenkeeper at Iden Bowls Club, and a Scoutmaster, He was an excellent gardener, and an employee of Geoffrey Chater-Robinson, who spoke warmly of Derek’s loyalty at the memorial service. A ripple of pleasant memories of Derek passed from person to person at Iden’s Parish Council meeting, and he will be missed. Derek was a family man. He had four sons, Nick, Peter, Tim and Mark, and grandchildren and great grandchildren to whom we offer our sympathies.

GET YOUR TICKETS AT IDEN STORES: The Iden Players are presenting a variety show tomorrow ,14th April, entitled ‘Whatever the Weather’. Tickets are available at Iden Stores, at £8 for Adults, and £4 for children under 16. The show, in Iden village hall has a matinee at 2.30pm [doors open at 2pm], and an evening performance at 7.30pm [doors open at 7pm]. There is still time if anyone wishes to donate a raffle prize [enquiries to Teresa Cooper [telephone 01797 280143] Proceeds of the raffle go to ‘Friends Of Iden Church, and ‘ St Michael’s Hospice’.

THANKYOU TO ALL THE FLOWER LADIES: Many thanks to all the ladies who provided such a lovely Easter display in Iden Church. The arrangements were joyful and required, as always much thought and planning. The Church looked lovely.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a Service of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church, at 9.30am on Sunday.

A WORD ABOUT THE CELANDINES: No one ever seems to praise Celandines, and credit where credit’s due, there are yellow carpets of them right now everywhere we look. I wish my furniture would come up as shiny and vibrant as they are. Little canary-coloured angels. Let’s spare them a thought!

RYE AND DISTRICT DEMENTIA ACTION ALLIANCE: The A.G.M, of the above group is on Wednesday 18th April, from 6pm-8pm, at ARRCC, Rye Creative Centre, Rye TN 31 7LS. There will be information stands, speakers and refreshments. For more information, please ring 07737350896, or email rddaa@outlook.com

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM: I’ve always been a daydreamer, a head in the clouds Annie. Allowing the imagination to flourish is a pleasant way of escaping reality. It was easy years ago to let our thoughts run riot without computers and tablets. Technology provides instant gratification, but It pigeon-holes our thoughts, whereas once upon a time, children could walk in the country for hours with just a jam sandwich and the freedom to imagine all kinds of things. Night time dreams are a different kettle of fish. They drag us unwittingly from one situation to another, and we become involved with the most unlikely people who probably wouldn’t choose to be sharing a dream with us either. We are at the mercy of these unrehearsed cerebral dramas. Most mornings while my husband gets the morning tea, I fit in a short, quick dream which seems to last forever. The time -span of a dream bears no relation to real life. By the time he’s made two bits of toast I’ve either gone half way round the world, or I’ve found myself married to a totally different man, had six children and bought a dog with someone I wouldn’t choose to sit next to on a bus. Dreams are really quite bizarre aren’t they, but once we wake, glad to be free of their weird escapism, we return to reality with fresh resolve. It’s funny how forgettable most dreams are, proving that even the most mundane reality is of most value!

