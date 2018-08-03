IDEN FETE: WASN’T IT JUST THE BIZZO! Apart from buying a couple of homey-looking pictures for the bedroom, and a pile of books, I sat most of Iden fete out with cups of tea, just happily observing the crowds. I have to say that at times I even felt a little choked up by it’s whole-hearted spectacle. It was everything a fete should be. People relaxed and had fun. Families arrived in gaggles, forgetting their woes. There was a Pimm’s tent, tattoo and face painting, cream teas, ice cream vans, bouncy castle, children’s rides, cake stall, dog show, a bar, soft drinks, plate smashing, the ‘Rye School Of Dance’, classic cars, cocoanut shy, burger bar, hog roast, crepes, pony rides, and not forgetting ‘Bargain’s Galore’. ‘Hastings Pipe and Drums’ opened the fete, and there was an excellent live band throughout. Who else combines their fete with a huge boot fair, which adds to the magic. The whole day was memorable. So, who do we need to thank? Thanks go to Vicky and Tom, and the whole of the fete committee for arranging, setting up and taking down the fete. Thanks to John Harrison who did a magnificent job of comparing the show. Thanks to all those who participated in Bargains Galore. Thanks to Debbie Curd and her team for serving cream teas in the pavilion. Thanks to all those who ran stalls, performed, or helped in any way. Many thanks to Michael Miller and Christopher Strangeways for lending us their fields for parking. SO MUCH OWED BY SO MANY TO SO FEW.There were fewer helpers at the fete this year, which put a lot more pressure on those that did their utmost. Well done to the usual stalwarts who never let us down. In no time at all, the fete went from a noisy, communal hotchpotch of delight, back to Iden’s peaceful park. We had to rub our eyes and wonder, ‘was there really a fete here an hour or so ago, and the answer was ‘yes, and wasn’t it amazing’

A SPECIAL THANK YOU: A very special thanks to the Fire Brigade for turning up at the fete, and to those that were on standby for first aid.

DON’T TRY THIS AT HOME: My mother was so careful with everything. She had the same comb for about fifty years and used to save elastic bands dropped by the postman. “Don’t lay bricks with that butter” she would say. It was her post-war frugality that made me the careless, slapdash person I am today. I just lay back and think the good Lord will provide. My mum was a widow, but she managed very well. She sometimes cried on my school cookery days because her budget wouldn’t always allow for anything she saw as extravagant. I’m sure everyone who did school cookery will have had to make cheese and potato pie and Chelsea buns. “Look at the state of my home” my mother would say as I re-enacted school cookery hot cross buns at the kitchen table “They are only threepence each to buy” she would say, “and dear God just look at my kitchen”. There was nowhere warm enough in our house to set anything to prove. I’m glad though to have benefited from a prudent mother, because it makes everything I have today seem very special, and I know I would be able to draw my horns in if necessary. Budging up to one end of the bath while my mum poured a kettle full of boiling water in the other end was one such memory. My homemade bread to this day has never been up to much. There were seven stages to school bread making if I remember rightly, creaming, sponging, kneading, rising, shaping, proving and baking, and my mum seemed to get a headache for everyone practised at home!

BINGO AT THE BOWLS CLUB: There is Bingo in Iden Bowls Club on Friday 10th August. Doors open at 6.30pm, eyes down at 7pm. Everyone is welcome

THE PUB QUIZ: There is a quiz at ‘The Bell’, on Wednesday 15th August at 7.30pm. It’s a fun night out and everyone is welcome.

RYE AND DISTRICT COUNTRY SHOW: If you want a great day out for the family, do visit Elm Tree Farm Icklesham [TN36 4BH] On Saturday August 18th from 10am-4pm. There is a horse show, dog show, live acts, classic cars, food and drink, children’s games, craft and produce stalls, ‘Country Living’ tent, local business and trade stands, and not forgetting the live sky dive from the ‘Tigers Army Parachute Display Team’. £5 entry Free for Children under 16 free. Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/ryeshow for more information.

SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a Service of Holy Communion at Iden Parish church on Sunday, at 9.30a.m. This is a family service and all are welcome.

LITTLE BOY BLUE WEATHER: The weather has been glorious hasn’t it? A special treat, as we sometimes despair of England when it rains cats and dogs. Sunday’s rain was very welcome for the poor plants. I always think of that line from ‘Little Boy Blue’ when I see Iden’s golden wheat stubble on a blistering day. “He’s under a haystack fast asleep” is apt, when the air is very hot and very still and very soporific. What else can a person do on such days but grab forty winks!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [telephone 01797 280311]