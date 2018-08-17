A THANK YOU FROM CHRIS AND SALLY: Chris and Sally would like to thank all the Iden villagers for their wonderful support following the recent incident in Iden Stores. Everyone has been so concerned for their welfare and the messages and offers of help have been much appreciated. Particular thanks go to Sue White and Linda Wood, who helped to keep the store open while they were dealing with the aftermath. They would like to sincerely thank all of the people who came forward with information that helped the police, and the continuing help from very important witnesses to the event. Some of these people have ended up out of pocket through the time they have given up trying to help the investigation and there is a collection box in Iden Stores if anyone would like to contribute to a village reward fund .A final thanks has to go to everyone from Sussex Police- from the 999 call-handle right through to the men and women from Hastings CID- for showing just how great our Police are.

THE RYE SHOW: Tomorrow is the Rye And District Country Show, at Elm Tree Farm Icklesham TN364BH [On the A259] This event, in aid of St Michael’s Hospice is a great day out for the family from 10am-4pm.There is a wealth of entertainment, a traditional horse show, children’s games, classic cars, craft and produce stalls, all manner of food and drink, a Country Living Tent and a sky dive from the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team. Entrance is £5,--Free for children under 16.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a service of Holy Communion this Sunday at Iden Church, at 9.30am

Next Sunday there will be no service at Iden Church, but a service of Holy Communion will be held in Playden Church at 11am

IDEN CHURCH FETE: There will be a small fete held in the grounds of Iden Church on Bank Holiday Monday, from 2pm-4pm. There will be tea and cakes in The Old Hall, stalls, and a display of garden flowers in the church.

A DATE FOR THE DIARY: It’s a long way off, but there will be a tea, coffee and cake afternoon at Iden Bowls club [opposite the Bell Inn] on Sunday 23rd September, from 2pm-5pm. There will be a raffle and tombola, all in aid of ‘Breast Cancer Care’. All are welcome from the Rye area.

LOVELY TO SEE THE ROSES DRIP: It was good to see the rain wasn’t it? The poor old flowers had almost given up hope of a downpour. One day a farmer will scratch his head and remember this summer as beautiful, but as dry as a bone. I hope they got the harvest in before the rain came. It was quaint to see lights from tractors in fields working far into the night. We get some memorable sights around here. Sunsets as orange as fire or as pink as candy floss, nights with nothing but lights from the moon and stars and the lamp of the odd insomniac, sheep sheltering eight abreast under a ragged, ineffective tree, rabbits running around at dawn like maniacs, Owls spreading their wings homeward bound. A moment to stop and stare!

A SENSE OF OWNERSHIP: At Iden fete this year I bought two lovely children’s books, one was Pippie Long -Stocking, and one was the Gruffalos, both pristine. I put them in my library. My son-in-law made us a small library from a bedroom, and I have categories, children’s books, general interest, classics, bibles, medical, dictionaries, thrillers, poetry and homey, folksy fiction. I sit here writing the Village Voice, and I want to reach out and touch all the books, many of which I’ll probably never read, but others which are dog-eared from over-use. Books make me feel rich, and my home-built library makes me feel rich indeed. At one time books were expensive and harder to come by. I remember my mum giving me a book with ‘Little Women’ at the front, and ‘Little Men’ at the back. I was on cloud nine. There was something about even touching that book which sent such strong, proud feelings of ownership through me. My grandchildren are drawn to this little library. My eldest grandchild sleeps there amongst the books at Christmas time. It’s amazing how type lights a fire in us. Its plain nondescript black lines pull the story from the book and we either like it or we don’t, but if we do it’s a gift like no other. It becomes very personal, and for the few days we are reading it, it becomes an extension of ourselves. I sometimes wander in here to my little library in the middle of the night just to say hello to my pals, read their spines and feel the same wonderful sense of ownership I felt all those years ago for ‘Little Women at the front and Little Men at the back’!

