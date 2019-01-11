A GILDED INFLUENCE: If we were to unwind our lives, we’d find them littered with people who have influenced us profoundly, probably without their knowledge, and unless we give it some thought, even without our own. One such woman was my aunt Dingy, a ‘churchy’, religious woman who presented me with my first Bible, and told me that she never watched Television on a Sunday because it was ‘sacrilege to the Lord’s day’. Anyway, everywhere I looked in her home was there were gilt-edged photo frames, gilded statuettes and dark furniture with intricately carved legs, and I became daft about gilt frames and old wood [I do love a bit of a shine]. I can’t pass by statues or gilt objects without going into raptures. She had a huge, gilt- framed picture of the angel Gabriel over her fireplace which even as a teenager I deeply admired, but she left it to the church. Auntie Ding had no idea that a bottle-blonde niece wearing heavy eye-liner and mini- skirts would covet such a thing, [never judge a book by its cover !] So many people leave their mark upon us, don’t they? This morning We went to Rye Auction Galleries and purchased two lanterns, gilded of course. We steal other people’s tastes, other people’s words, other people’s recipes for life and claim them as our own, but when you think about it, our theft is usually borne out of a deep-seated regard, an admiration that leaves it’s mark on us – forever!

IDEN PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: This, the first meeting of the new year on Wednesday 2nd January was short and to the point. Ray Griffin chaired the meeting, wishing everyone a happy new year. Ray informed us that Paula Riley has resigned from the committee, and there were murmurs of disappointment. Stevie Coleman from the audience, expressed her thanks to Paula, whom she has always found most helpful and accommodating. Keith Glazier, chairman of East Sussex Council spoke about the usual pitfalls of matching budget to expenditure, and the necessary raising of council tax. One of the council’s main priorities, the potholes in the roads although undergoing particular diligence can only be dealt with according to budget. Rother District Council is to absorb for us, the charge for extra grass cutting around Iden. The cost of the new finger posts, although a chunk out of Iden’s precept has been well-spent, as they are well- made, and with visual clarity. The Reader’s lane finger post has yet to be erected. There was discussion about the best way to deal with the continued overflow from the ditch in the car park between the church and the park, which has the potential to become a muddy quagmire. The council is to have the gate leading from the car park to the church modified for easier opening. The gist of the meeting was eking out funds for necessary improvements while still remaining solvent. Our Parish Council precept remains the same. The next meeting will be on Tuesday 5TH March, at 7.30pm.

A TREAT FOR THE LITTLE ONES: There is a play and activity session each Wednesday morning in the Old Hall, for small children, opening from 10.30 am-12 Midday. There is coffee for the mum’s, and plenty of toys! Anyone with pre-school children is welcome.

TONIGHT, IN THE VILLAGE HALL: The Iden and District Natural History Society is meeting tonight in Iden Village Hall , for a lecture by Chairman Melvin Smith, entitled ‘Spring’s Arrival’. Everyone is welcome. Visitors pay £3.

A JUMBLE SALE ON 2ND FEBRUARY: Iden Bowls Club is holding a jumble sale on Saturday 2nd February, in Iden Village Hall, opening at 12 midday. Everyone is welcome to come for a rummage. We may come across the very thing which eluded us in our Christmas stockings !If anyone has any jumble it will be gratefully received, but no electrical gifts thank you. Please ring Vickie Britton [telephone 01797 280568], and she will arrange for collection.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a service of Holy Communion, on Sunday in Iden Parish Church, at 9.30am.

ISN’T IT WEIRD?: The post -Christmas aura is a bit weird isn’t it? It takes a while for the world to recover from its Christmas lethargy, and the Rye area is no exception. There was little at the Rye Market last week. It was quiet and sleepy, but by next week it will no doubt be buzzing. I bought some new wire cutters, and I had a cup of coffee in the newly- refurbished café in the market, which I have to say was spotlessly clean, well-designed and welcoming under cheery new management. They are open on market days, and a day or two during the week. The fruit and veg man wasn’t there, so I missed buying lemons. I feel a sense of completion when there are lemons in the house [they are so yellow and cheery!] We are on the brink of a new year explosion into the Rye area’s usual hive if activity, but as Bernard Cribbins rightly said, ‘ You’ll never get anywhere if you’re too hasty!’

A FRUGAL WOMAN!: In order to make things for next Christmas’s various commitments, I visit pound shops and supermarkets when they are clearing out their Christmas loot. One shop had 75% off, and I came home laden with baubles and bells at ridiculous prices. “ I save you such a lot of money” I told my husband, as I forcibly stashed boxes of baubles behind the settee and piano stool [He nearly choked to death on a biscuit] I realise I’m very, easily influenced by the gaiety of new brands and bargains, but I’m invariably pleased with my purchases . After all, once Christmas is packed away, it’s packed away, and its no use shutting the stable door once the horse has bolted. My husband doesn’t see it that way. He’s been complaining about tripping over piles of resin- robins, glittered poinsettias and next year’s Christmas paper, but I told him to look on the bright side, at 25 pence each he’s a very lucky boy to live with someone who saves him an absolute fortune !

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [ telephone 01797 280311]