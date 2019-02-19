THE IDEN PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: Chairman Ray Griffin began the meeting on Tuesday 5th February, by mentioning the death of Iden resident Percy Bryant. A report, penned by Rother District Councillor Sally Anne Hart was distributed, listing issues in Rother, beginning with rising crime such as modern slavery, violent and sexual crimes, drug-related crimes, cybercrime and domestic and child abuse. Sally Anne, spoke at the meeting stressing the need for community vigilance in reporting such crimes, also commenting that refuse disposal in Hastings Rother and Wealden, will be taken over by ‘Biffa’, once ‘Kier’ complete their contract in June. ‘Biffa’ will also provide street cleaning in Rother and Wealden [Hastings is to bring in its own, in-house street cleaning] Sally Anne mentioned ‘fuel poverty’, and said that people , particularly the aged can get help and advice if they contact Rother. [telephone 08000851674], email www.eastsussex.gov.uk/keepwarm. Sally Anne is particularly keen that Rother’s regeneration scheme be supported, encouraging tourism as a means to expand education, art and the general ambiance of our area. Rother District Councillor Paul Osbourne said that Community grants have now been spent until applications re-open. Rother has secured some funding for temporary accommodation, for families with genuine problems, such as losing a job, mental health problems etc. Two new members of Rother’s staff have been appointed to work with landlords to see that the scheme is fairly managed. Parish Clerk, Mary Philo said that the ditch in the park’s parking area is to be cleared periodically to help prevent flooding. The mole-catcher has been hired for another year, as moles in the park continue to be prolific. Rother has taken extra finance on board for adequate grass cutting in the area .The next Parish Council Meeting on 5th March, incorporates the A.G.M . A brief council meeting at 7.30pm will precede the A.G.M, which will begin at 8pm. It’s hoped that many will attend, for a chance to air their views.

WHAT’S EATING THE WIND?: Iden was pretty windy last week wasn’t it? I’m hard-pressed to say anything nice to say about the wind. What is it for? I daresay that Meteorologists would find plenty of attributes, but all it seems to do is blow stuff from A TO B, and it’s always at it’s fiercest when we’ve just had a hairdo or a new hat. It takes off with our bin lids and branches of trees [whole trees if its feeling particularly spiteful] It blows plastic about, and tin cans, wakening us from our dreams. We hear gates banging [it loves to ‘muck about’ with anything untethered], but most of all, it evokes in us it’s same restless mood. For all its faults, there is something hyper and anxious about the wind. I worry about its constant howling. A cup of tea, some pain killers, or a little reassurance might just do it [or a visit to ‘GP Behind Closed Doors’] but soothing the wind is not easy. We just have to listen to its rage. ‘Is it the mortgage or the gas bill’ we wonder, ‘ has anyone gone off with the wife, has the neighbour cut down a prized Leylandii, or can it not support another child’ [well how do we know what occurs in windy city?] Whatever, the wind drives me crazy, I don’t know whether to hug it or give it a good talking to, I’m just glad when it ceases. I hope it’s gone somewhere to have a lie down, and maybe a Prozac!

BINGO AT THE BOWLS: IDEN Bowls Club is re-starting its Bingo on Friday 22nd February. All are welcome to the Bowls clubhouse. Doors open at 6.30pm, eyes down at 7pm. There will be a raffle and refreshments. It’s a fun evening.

IDEN AND DISTRICT NATURAL HISTORY SOCIETY: On the 22nd February, there is a lecture in Iden Village Hall which will interest many people, entitled ‘Rare Bumblebees of the Rye Area’, given by Morgan and Peter Greenhalf. Everyone is most welcome. Visitors pay £3 for lectures of very high standard.

THE QUIZ AT ‘THE BELL’: Next Wednesday [20th February, at 7.30pm], is the quiz at the Bell Pub, and a very good quiz it is too. Plenty of fun and a nudge for the brain cells! All are welcome from the Rye area.

PLAYTIME FOR THE LITTLE ONES: On Wednesday mornings [10.30am-12 midday], in the ‘Old Hall’, by the church, there is a play session for pre-school children, their parents and carers. Everyone is welcome for a sit down and tea, coffee and biscuits for the carers, and fun for the children.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a Service of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church, on Sunday , at 9.30am

BEANS AGAINST BREXIT: I did buy several tins of baked beans this week, a box of multivitamins and iron and I froze a big block of cheese. [a tiny bit of stockpiling. “Don’t be so daft”, my husband said, but I had visions of us Brits standing in queues for a cup of gruel, wearing fingerless gloves and long coats. He put my mind at rest [he steps in when my imagination takes over] He’s been through it all before with various wars, asking why he’s tripping over tins of tuna in the spare bedroom. The whole world seems in such a pickle. Countries which have been friends suddenly goad each other like a fight in the playground. Why such venom, when all our countries are so blessed with their own beauty and wonderful attributes? Brexit is like kids fighting over a rag doll. Sometimes the whole world needs a good spanked behind. Oh well, if nothing else I’ve got a bit of second- class protein put by. It will probably all come out in the wash please God!

