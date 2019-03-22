GRAND DESIGNS: This week we drove to Dymchurch to see the sea, and as always, I looked at the countryside with a different pair of eyes. Every view was like a painting. The catkins are nearly over, giving the pussy willow a chance for centre stage. I remember thinking that nothing could be better than this. Our surrounding countryside is gentle and ethereal isn’t it? It never ceases to amaze me how plants never forget to flower, and lush foliage sneaks up on us, like the Witches in Macbeth. There is no time quite as pretty as blossom time. Nature isn’t half as fickle as humans. Even though its timings may be a bit off lately, it never lets us down. Mind you, I’m not sure we’ll have any daffodils left for Easter. I’ve always loved Gorse. It is prickly, stand-offish stuff, but when there’s little else, it gives nice pleasing patches of yellow. I used to try and pick a bit for my mum, but you don’t mess with Gorse. I always think that Surrey, Kent and Sussex have a dainty countryside. Counties are as different as chalk and cheese. Entering a different county is like going through the door of a different house with entirely different décor, but I like our little diddy fields and verges, because they’re quaint without being too presumptuous. If I do ever get to heaven [and that’s very debatable], I wish I could take our countryside with me. But who knows, maybe it’s already there waiting!

TONIGHT, IN IDEN VILLAGE HALL: The Iden and District Natural History Society is holding its A.G.M tonight in Iden Village Hall, at 7.30pm. Following the A.G.M, there will be a lecture entitled, ’A World of Wildlife’, by Terry George. There will also be refreshments and a raffle.

A JUMBLE SALE THIS SATURDAY: Everyone loves a jumble sale, and there is one in Iden Village Hall, at 1pm this Saturday, [23rd March], in aid of the Gambian charity championed by Sue White. All are welcome to have fun and support a good cause. For enquiries, please ring Sue on 01797 280453.

BINGO TONIGHT AT THE IDEN BOWLS CLUB: There is Bingo at Iden Bowls Club tonight at 6.30pm for 7pm.Everyone is welcome for a fun evening. There is a raffle and refreshments.

ANYONE WISHING TO JOIN BOWLS!: Anyone wishing to join, or have a go at bowls is most welcome at Iden Bowls Club. It’s a friendly club with many social events to entertain members all year round. It doesn’t matter if you have never played before, there is ample opportunity to learn, and plenty of bowlers willing to help. It’s very good exercise, and you soon become part of a gang. For enquiries, please ring secretary Vickie Britton [telephone 01797 280568]

A NEW SECRETARY NEEDED FOR IDEN VILLAGE HALL: Jill Johnson is retiring from being the secretary of Iden Village Hall. Anyone wishing to apply, please ring Jill on [ 01797 280330]

PLENTY OF FUN FOR THE LITTLE ONES: Every Wednesday morning from 10.30am-12 Midday, in the Old Hall by the church, there is fun and playtime for pre-school- age children, their parents and carers There are lots of toys, and light refreshment. Everyone is welcome.

A SERVICE OF HOLY COMMUNION: There is a Service of Holy Communion in Iden Parish Church on Sunday, at 9.30am.

THE QUIZ AT THE BELL: On the third Wednesday of the month, the Bell Pub in Iden have a quiz which starts at 7.30pm. It’s a fun evening, and anyone in the Rye area is welcome to join in!

A BREXIT DILEMMA: This week I did a bit more food shopping for Brexit. Totally daft I know, but I do like to feel I could dish up chicken soup for most of Iden. My husband was not amused. He followed the trolley saying “Gill put all that Long- Life milk back, we have cows in Britain,” and “most of our electricity comes from France, so how are you going to cook all this soup? “I’d find a way, I take after my Canadian Granny who hailed from the prairies. She managed to put food on the table when there was drought, dust storms and clouds of locusts who ate the crops. Britain is totally and utterly off its hinges at the moment isn’t it, but at least I have umpteen cans of spaghetti hoops, and I was in the Girl Guides. We could have a campfire in the garden and make dampers [flour and water paste, wrapped around sticks, held near the flames and filled with jam.] The possibilities are endless. [I must remember to buy jam]. It would be nice to stand up in parliament and say “come on now, will you please all stop fighting, you’ve had your fun, put your toys away and get this place tidied up”

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [Telephone 01797 280311]