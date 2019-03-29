CLOCKS GO FORWARD ON SATURDAY [31ST March]: It’s a pleasure isn’t it, to be led by our clocks towards the light mornings and evenings, a real step towards summer. Our days are about to be stretched, like a piece of elastic. There seems so much more time when not staring out into darkness. God bless the clocks eh? for being an instrument of light!

MOTHERING SUNDAY SERVICE: This Sunday, we honour Mothers at Iden Parish Church. There is a Family Service at 9.30am, and it’s hoped that mothers, grandmothers and all the family will come to celebrate this special day. Teas and coffees will be served afterwards in the Old Hall.

A MESSAGE FROM SUE CAVILLA: It would be much appreciated if people could donate flowers and greenery for the Mother’s Day posies. Please bring your donations to the Old Hall by 2pm on Saturday [30th March]. Anyone who would like to help to arrange the posies , please do stay and help.

IDEN WI WOULD WELCOME NEW MEMBERS: Iden WI is looking for new members to join their lively group of WI ladies, who meet on the second Tuesday of each month, at 7.30pm, in Iden Village Hall. Besides the meetings, which consist of an interesting speaker, refreshments, and an enjoyable get-together. There are extra trips and celebrations, and evenings of fun, food and entertainment. Please do just turn up, or for further information please ring Chairman, Paula Riley [telephone 01797 280576]

RYE AND DISTRICT DEMENTIA ACTION GROUP: Wednesday 10th April is the 2019 AGM of ‘Rye and District Dementia Action Group’, at Tilling Green Community Centre, Mason Rd, Rye, TN317BE. [6.30pm-8pm] Will stall-holders please arrive by 6pm to set up. The speaker will be from Unicook, the Stove Guard Experts. RSVP to Daliea Redman [chair] telephone 07737350896, or email, rddaa@outlook.com

MANY THANKS FROM SUE: Sue White champions B.A.C.E, The Gambian Charity, who have built a school and Health Clinic, in the Gambia, and are continuing to collect for education and health. A jumble sale held on Saturday 23rd March, raised £1,118, and the trustees would like to thank all their loyal helpers and supporters, and everyone involved in this most successful fundraising event

WOULD ANYONE LIKE TO BE SECRETARY OF IDEN’S VILLAGE HALL?: Jill Johnson is retiring from her post as secretary of the Village Hall, and would welcome a replacement. Anyone who is interested, please contact Jill [telephone 01797-280 330]

WOULD ANYONE LIKE TO JOIN IDEN BOWLS CLUB?: It doesn’t matter if you have never bowled in your life, Iden Bowls Club welcomes new members with open arms. They are a friendly group of people. Not only can you spend the whole spring and summer out in the open with beautiful surroundings, but there are events all year round . If family members don’t want to bowl, they can watch with a cup of tea in the sunshine, and even become a social member. It’s not the best place if you are trying to lose weight, because there is always food and good company, and in autumn and winter there are meals out, to try different restaurants in the area. Ring Vicki Britton, our secretary if you would like to join [telephone 01797 280568] Members are welcome from all local areas!

GETTING READY FOR THE SHOW: The baby lambs and rabbits around here, are already rehearsing for Easter. I’ve seen them rushing about with their scripts, proper little lovies, posing next to the celandines. Before new-born lambs have got used to wobbling about on their unsteady little legs, they are being given a part in the Easter parade by some bossy Hare. The birds are already singing, “I’ll be With You in Apple Blossom Time,” and shy Primroses are giggling together on banks and borders wearing their custard-coloured outfits. Foxes are being warned to keep their thieving hands off the baby chicks. They are only a measly mouthful anyway, [hardly even a canape], and they are the tiniest, yellowest, fluffiest members of the cast. The odd hedgehog would be nice, but where are they when you need them as extras? I haven’t seen a hedgehog in years, have you? Pussy Willow is a big part of the scenery, the grass makes up the stage and the daisies pop up overnight for the occasion. I love Easter church services, Easter cards, Easter eggs, the Easter Turkey and Easter bonnets, and my crowning glory is a Cadbury’s cream egg, eaten in bed with a good book and a cup of tea. It’s the best sleeping pill a person could have, but don’t lie on the wrapper!

CONTACT ME: If anyone has anything to add to the Village Voice, please ring Gill Griffin [01797 280311