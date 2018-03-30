DAVE LEVETT: In case you missed the obituary in last week’s paper, Dave’s funeral service will take place at Hastings Crematorium next Thursday, April 5th, at 11.45 am. Donations may be made to the Royal British Legion, of which Dave was such a stalwart, c/o Arthur C Towner’s on Battle High Street.

TED WILSON: Just as we were finalising this column, Carol Wilson phoned with the news that Ted Wilson died yesterday (25th March). Ted was such a key figure in local life for so many years having farmed the orchards of Oakwood Farm in Poppinghole Lane, served on Mountfield PCC as treasurer for over 20 years, as a church warden for over 28 years, and as a Justice of the Peace in Battle for much of his adult life. He had just clocked up 93 years of age, which doesn’t sound that old when you think that he was still in his own home in Asten Fields and only gave up driving at 91. Condolences to the family though it has to be said that there is surely more to celebrate than to feel sad about after a life so thoroughly lived.

M&W SCHOOL: There are two items of news to add to this story. First, it has now been confirmed that it is a completely done deal with contracts being exchanged last Friday. Secondly, Craig Ribbons, headteacher of the new school cannot make the Parish Assembly (see below), but will be sending a senior representative.

INVITATION TO ALL RESIDENTS: Your parish councillors extend a very warm welcome to all Mountfield parishioners to the Annual Parish Assembly on Tuesday April 10th, 7.30 pm in Mountfield Village Hall. The format will be different this year. Instead of representatives of the clubs and associations reading out reports, the Assembly will be much more informal. Remember, the Assembly is not a council meeting so this year, there will be a brief presentation from Inspector Dan Russell of Sussex Police, the opportunity to meet and chat to one of the people from Acorn who will re-open the school in September, and the chance to share a glass of wine with neighbours, councillors, and representatives of the various local bodies. The reports from the clubs, etc, will be available on the night and will also be posted on the parish website. A lot of new folk have moved into the village recently so it’s a good opportunity for them to meet people and see what goes on in the village.

RESIGNATION: Peter writes: It is with sadness that I this week resigned my position on Mountfield Parish Council. This was partly occasioned by personal circumstances that cannot be ignored and partly to allow time for other key activities, particularly the battle to get the disastrous Southern Water sewerage scheme under control and also the work of DACS — more on both these below.

NEW COUNCILLOR(S) NEEDED: The first thing that should be said in the wake of my decision is that it is an opportunity for new blood on the Parish Council. Being a councillor is generally not time-consuming: a meeting every two months, a modicum of correspondence and reading between meetings and, very rarely, a site visit when considering a planning application. Applicants need to have the basics of how to use a phone, email, the internet and a biro. The standard rule is that councillors decide and the clerk actions those decisions. If you want to discuss the role, either talk to our Clerk, Irene Marchant, or a councillor near you. (Contact info on the website.)

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: Congratulations to Mountfield A snooker team who, in their first season in the Hurst Green snooker league, have now completed a League and Cup double. They had already gained promotion the week before the team led by Steve Smith went to Tenterden and beat Benenden 3-1 in the Plate Final. There were frame wins by Steve Smith, Ashley Sutton and John Shaw. In next season’s Winter League, both Mountfield snooker teams will be in the top division which is some achievement and the Club will be entering two teams in the Summer League.

Away from the hush and held breath of the baize, Steve Smith will be hosting a Family Quiz Night on Saturday April 14th in the Mountfield Village Hall. Every one is welcome. Please contact or text Steve to book your place on 07720 298971.

THROUGH TREES & TIME: Once again, word of mouth has been at work and I will be leading this walk again this year on the mornings of April 22nd, 27th and 29th and May 6th. The walk is in private woodland, off any right of way, and uncovers clues to why our landscape looks as it does: history, woodland archæology, rare plants, and even rarer tree and a newly discovered Roman site so secret I can’t tell you about it. For more details, go to savedarwell.wordpress.com or contact me (details below).

MOUNTFIELD RESIDENTS GROUP: This small group was formed by local residents to ensure that Mountfield gets the full treatment works to go with the new public sewer. All the designated households should shortly get a newsletter detailing some of MRG’s activities but it can be said now that the two top active priorities are the survey of residents’ connection intentions and a very general ballpark cost formula.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS MAKE GOOD FENCES: This column has not yet paid tribute to the fine new fence in front of the Village Hall made by Mountfield’s own greenwood worker, Richard Ely. Richard has a very good website at www.greenwoodcraftsman.com and a Facebook page. Cracking fence.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.