BIKERS SUNDAY: Jackie has written to say that this Sunday, April 8th, there will be a special Bikers’ Service at Brightling Church at 10.00 am. Richard, the Bishop of Chichester will arrive on his Harley Davidson to meet up in the car park at Brightling Park — putting the revs into Rev. There will then be a short non-communion service in Brightling Church. Non bikers also very welcome!

PARISH ASSEMBLY: Mountfield Parish Council extends a very warm welcome to all Mountfield residents to join them for a glass of wine at the Annual Parish Assembly on Tuesday April 10th, 7.30 pm in Mountfield Village Hall. The format will be different this year. Instead of representatives of the clubs and associations reading out reports, the Assembly will be much more informal. The Assembly is not a council meeting so this year, there will be a brief presentation from Inspector Dan Russell of Sussex Police, the opportunity to meet and chat to a representative of Acorn who are re-opening the school in September, and the chance to share a glass of wine with neighbours, councillors, and representatives of the various local bodies. The reports from the clubs, etc, will be available on the night and will also be posted on the parish website. A lot of new folk have moved into the village recently so it’s a good opportunity for them to meet people and see what goes on in the village: gardening, shooting clays, history, snooker, a quiet pint, football, painting, walking, cricket, cycling, fishing…

TED WILSON: The arrangements for Ted’s funeral are just too late for this column’s deadline but if you are interested, either ask around or contact us over the weekend (see contact info below).

PARISH COUNCIL: For your diaries, the Annual King George’s Field Trustees Meeting and the Annual Council Meeting of Mountfield Parish will be held on 8th May at 7.00 and 7.30 pm respectively. (The Parish Council collectively are the sole trustees of the field at John’s Cross roundabout.) At the MPC Annual Council meeting, a new chairman will be elected to replace Peter who is standing down after seven years on the Council, the last four of them as chair. Peter’s resignation letter is on the parish website.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: Two items of Club news this week. First, the Club will be hosting a Family Quiz Night on Saturday 14th April starting at about 8.00 pm. Everyone is welcome. Please contact Steve Smith on 07720 298971 for more information and to book your place. Secondly, the Club will be holding its AGM on Monday 16th April from 8.00 pm with all paid up members welcome.

THROUGH TREES & TIME: Peter writes: Once again, I will be leading this walk on the mornings of April 22nd, 27th and 29th and May 6th. The walk is in private woodland, off any right of way, and uncovers clues to why our landscape looks as it does: history, woodland archæology, rare plants, and even rarer tree and a newly discovered Roman site so secret I can’t even tell you about it. For more details — on the walks, not the secret site — go to savedarwell.wordpress.com or contact me (details below).

THE MESSENGER: Somebody, somewhere in Mountfield, or Brightling, or Netherfield is the someone who has a bit of time, a bit of energy and bit of imagination who could take over the editorship of The Messenger from Yve. Above all, the right person will care and enjoy making the contribution to the local communities. Yve has her work cut out with, amongst other things, being a full time carer (for Jonathan), so needs to hand things over. Full training given.

COLIN: Good news of Colin Harmer. Colin hasn’t been too good and ended up in dry dock. We were pleased to hear that he is now out of hospital and being looked after while he gets back on his feet.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.