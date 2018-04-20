MOUNTFIELD RESIDENTS GROUP: This group was formed at the beginning of the year to fight for the best outcome to the new public sewerage and treatment scheme that is under construction. The committee has made progress on a number of fronts such as ball park costs, possible methods of financing if you are considering connecting, and precisely what you can and cannot do between your house and the boundary box (and it’s not necessarily what we’ve been led to believe till now — watch this space). By the time you read this, the first MRG Newsletter should have gone to all the designated houses in Church Road, Hoath Hill, Solomon’s Lane and Eatenden Lane.

The next project is to deliver a survey form to all those households so that we can find out exactly what the picture is in terms of possible demand. This was the single biggest thing that residents asked for at the Extraordinary Parish Council Meeting way back in March last year. The forms will be hand-delivered and hand-collected with a drop-in session in between for anyone who wants to discuss anything. The target dates are next Friday, 27th April for delivery of the survey forms, Friday May 4th for the drop-in at the Village Hall (probably 2.00 to 7.00 pm), and Friday 11th for collection of the survey forms (there will be other means of returning them).

Crucially, all completed survey forms will be anonymous and confidential; the return envelopes will be unmarked. All the forms will then be sent to a professional, independent, research analyst. All results will therefore be in the form of collective figures and percentages for each of the four roads — plus any comments made — but with no indication of who said or wrote what.

The background to all this is that the communal cesspit has been installed but not yet connected as no tanker collections can be made until the access road to the cesspit from Solomon’s Lane is completed to final standard which is not now expected until mid June. Southern Water will then be in a position to invite connections at which point, it is assumed, their six-month offer to waive £640 quid’s worth of infrastructure and connections will start.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Mountfield Horticulture Society are pleased to announce they will be holding their first ever Fun Spring Show on Saturday, 21 April at 1.00pm at Mountfield Village Hall. For further details regarding the show, please either call Ceila Morris on 01580 880458 or Glenda Canham at gj.canham@talktalk.net. We look forward to seeing you there.

PARISH ASSEMBLY: This was a fun affair with a new format. Rather than club reports being read out, these were displayed on a noticeboard and will be posted on the parish website. We heard from Inspector Aidan Cornwall on local police strategies and from Sarah-Jo Vane who represented Acorn, the company who will be reopening the M&W School site as Mountfield Heath School, a special needs school, in September. The new name reflects a link with both its history as Mountfield and Whatlington School for 140 years and its new life as a satellite of Heath Farm School in Charing. Councillors, villagers and guests then mingled over a glass (or two) of wine. The Assembly did not finally wind down till 9.00-ish.

COURT OPEN GARDENS: This year, the gardens at Mountfield Court will be open on Sunday 6th May from 2.00 to 5.00. For any who haven’t visited before, it is three acres with an important collection of rhododendrons, azaleas, other shrubs, a paved herb garden and fine trees including the Davidia, the Handkerchief tree. Fingers crossed that the current spell of fine weather should have everything in bloom right on cue. Admission is £5.00 per adult. Free parking and home-made teas. All proceeds to All Saints Church, Mountfield.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: There was quite a good turn out for last weekend’s Quiz Night with five teams competing with each other. The Three Amigos were the winning team made up of Alan Delahoy, George Worley and Ron Allen. A big thank you to everyone who attended the Quiz and a good time was had by all. The date for the next quiz along with other events like a race night will be announced soon. The snooker Summer League starts next week with but the Mountfield teams playing each other on the opening night.

BIRDS AND FLOWERS: On the first week that we spotted the first cuckoo flowers, Valerie heard the first cuckoo of the year — on the 8th April. The extraordinary thing about cuckoo flowers is that you only see your first one day and then dozens the next.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.