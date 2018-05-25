HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: A reminder of this Sunday’s (27 May) plant sale and coffee morning. 10.30 am at 4, Eatenden Lane. All welcome.

SW NEWS: At the time of writing, the Mountfield Residents Group Survey forms have all be collected and passed to the analyst for compilation. We will report on the findings in this column next week together with some other major news that is just coming through but requires detail and confirmation. What we can report now is that the Survey produced an extraordinary 72% response rate.

VILLAGE HALL: The AGM of the hard-working Mountfield Village Hall Committee will be held on Monday June 4th at 7.30 pm. The meeting is open to everyone in the village and all are very welcome. We think this is the most important building in the village so do go along and chip in with any ideas.

ON YER BIKE: No apologies for repeating this item in full. Caroline Hollamby is no stranger to charity bike rides having done 100k in 2014, 68k (over 40 miles) in 2016 and 100 miles in 2017. This year, she has signed up to cycle 70 miles around the Sussex countryside on June 10th in aid of Action Medical Research. The big difference this time is that she is going to have 14-year old daughter Martha for company. Martha’s furthest distance so far is not much more than 40 miles on a sunny day on the flat, so this is pushing boundaries, this is daunting, and this is brave. Martha is hoping to raise as much as possible for Action Medical Research. And if that sounds like just another charity, go to https://www.action.org.uk/sponsor/Onmybike64. If you don’t have internet access, ask a grandchild to print off the page for you. The story there is just one many extraordinary stories so why not sponsor Martha… (And her Mum)

MPC VACANCY: Due to the resignation of Peter Miles from the Council, Mountfield Parish Council has a vacancy for a Councillor. If you are interested in becoming a Mountfield Parish Councillor, please contact the Clerk, Irene Marchant, on clerk@mountfield.org.uk or talk to any of our Councillors.

CONTACT: If you have anything for the Village Voice, we can be contacted on 880614 or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.