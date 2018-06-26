SOUTHERN WATER NEWS: Things are still moving very fast — and very positively — and should firm up enough in the next few days for Mountfield Residents Group to get another Newsletter to the eligible households. Watch this space.

MOUNTFIELD CLUB: The Club will be showing all of England’s World Cup matches live in the Club and all non-members are more than welcome. In addition, a community BBQ is planned for England’s second match on Sunday 24th June. The Club are looking to enter more teams in next season’s Winter league and thus would love to here from any new snooker players of all abilities who would like to get involved. For more information please contact Steve on 07720 298971.

WOODLAND CONSERVATION WALK: Dallington Forest is little known, even locally, but it is a special place with its streams and ghylls, old forgotten roads and, above all, an amazing collection of ancient trees and hedgerow trees. The tree warden for Dallington, Doug Edworthy, is offering a guided walk in Forge Wood, near Glaziers Forge on Saturday 7th July. There is no charge to join in as Doug is keen to show off all the conservation work that has been going on and he hopes that as many people as possible will take up his offer. The plan is to meet at 9.30 at the triangle at The Mount where you can park, and then walk down to the Observatory, opposite which is the entrance to the woods. The walk should take about one and a half hours and is, apparently, suitable for any capable walker. It would be helpful to get some idea of numbers so if you intend to join in, drop an email to the Village Voice (address at the end) and we’ll pass the numbers on.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY REPORT: The annual Summer Show is on Saturday, 28 July from 2.30pm at the Village Hall. Schedules with an entry form are available in the Hall on the notice board, and also from Celia or Rachael.

CAMP BED: Does anyone have a reasonably comfortable and respectable camp bed or lounger they could lend us for use in Butters Cottage, our holiday cottage, for a couple of weeks in July?

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.