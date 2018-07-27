THE FLOWER SHOW: Tomorrow’s the big day: Mountfield Horticultural Society’s annual Flower Show takes place in Mountfield Village Hall from 2.30 pm with a raffle and games, refreshments of tea and cake and all the fun of the fair! Oh — and a good gossip.

THE OLD BAKERY: Talking of gardens, Sylvia Brady at The Old Bakery has been in touch to report on their open day on Tuesday 10th July in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. There were 172 visitors through the gate which with Barbara Valentine’s efforts and teas and refreshements all combined to raise a cool £1322.00 for St Michael’s, which is an amazing achievement. The garden will be open again on Sunday 9th September, this time in aid of CLICSargent. So if you missed the first date, put that in your diaries now. More details nearer the time.

THE VILLAGE VOICE: Lest you missed it while sunning yourselves on the Costa del Somewhere, we last week announced our intention to hand the Mountfield Village Voice over to a new Voice or Voices. We also floated other possibilities such as a joint column with Brightling who have no Village Voice of their own. The world is changing and we have had a lot of new neighbours moving into the village so the Village Voice has an ever greater social role to play, particularly in conjunction with The Messenger. If you’d like to talk about the possibility of taking over, or sharing it with someone else, or with another parish, please get in touch.

CONTACT: We can always be contacted on 880614 (if no reply, just leave us your details on the answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com. We always welcome contributions and feedback.