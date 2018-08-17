MOUNTFIELD WALK & RIDE: The Mountfield Church Ride/Walk this year is on is on Sunday September 16th. Almost the entire route is off road round fields and woodland that are off any public rights of way. We shall have more details next week such as entry fees and timings but, if you are interested in either riding or walking some of the off piste parts of the parish, put the date in your diary now.

PERCH HILL: A reminder that Sarah Raven’s wonderful cutting garden at Perch Hill, Brightling will be open in aid of St Michael’s Hospice next Wednesday, 22nd August, from 9.30 to 4.00. Colourful displays of flowers for cutting (even at this difficult time of the year in the garden — plus the difficult weather) alongside kitchen herbs and vegetables. Entrance is £7.00 in a very good cause. Refreshments are available from the farm café. The shop has gifts, seeds, bulbs and floristry kits.

THE OLD BAKERY: A bit closer to home this time… A reminder that this garden will be open again in aid of CLICSargent (CLIC stands for Cancer and Leukemia In Children) and added attractions will be live music from local players (jazz/blues in feel), Barbara Valentine will be doing her speed portraits of children and dogs, plus a range of stalls selling all sorts of fun things like stained glass and pictures. There will be teas and refreshments. Sylvia would like to hear from any volunteer bakers who can support her (07960 360319).

THE GEESE: We’re re-running this item just in case the right person with the right ideas was away on holiday last week. Several people have mentioned the poor old geese on the Church Pond with the gaping roof on their floating house. The previous keepers no longer live in the village. The geese are such a feature of Mountfield for visitors and residents alike that something should be done for them. Ideas anyone?

VILLAGE VOICE: A final reminder that we are retiring from writing and compiling the Village Voice for Mountfeld and should like to hear from anyone who is interested in taking over.

CONTACT: We can be contacted on 880614 (answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com.