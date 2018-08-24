THE OLD BAKERY: How very embarrassing. We have mentioned this open garden several times already and managed to omit the actual date each time. Doh! So… the garden at The Old Bakery, on the corner of Solomon’s Lane and Eatenden Lane will be open again in aid of CLICSargent (CLIC stands for Cancer and Leukemia In Children) on Sunday 9th September from 10.30 – 4.30. Added attractions will be live music from local players (jazz/blues in feel), Barbara Valentine will be doing her speed portraits of children and dogs, plus a range of stalls selling all sorts of fun things like stained glass and pictures. There will be teas, coffees, refreshments and cakes). Entry is £5.00 (to include one cuppa). This will be Mountfield’s answer to the Chelsea Flower Show and Glastonbury all rolled into one.

MOUNTFIELD COMMUNITY ARTS: Barbara Valentine writes: “Last term at our art classes at the village hall, we raised £145 for St Michael’s Hospice, and strangely enough, I raised another £145 for the Hospice doing quick watercolour portraits at the Crowhurst Village Fayre recently. I painted non-stop the whole afternoon, and was pleased to see so many old friends and meet new ones.

Juliette and I are very much looking forward to our Mountfield Community Art classes starting again after the Summer Break. We start on the 11th September, on Tuesdays and Wednesday mornings, and have got a display in Battle Library giving all the details. Or phone me or Juliette to discuss the classes, on 01424 838 264. We all always have so much fun, as well as creating a huge range of artwork.

MOUNTFIELD WALK & RIDE: The Mountfield Church Ride/Walk this year is on is on Sunday September 16th. Almost the entire route is off road round fields and woodland that are off any public rights of way. If you are interested in either riding or walking some of the off piste parts of the parish, make a note of the date and the details now. Entry fees are riders £15.00 in advance (£20.00 on the day), under 16 riders £10.00 (£15.00), walkers £5.00 with dogs welcome. Pre-registration to lucinda@mountfield.me.uk. Riders and walkers may set off any time between 9.30 and 12.00 noon. Entrance via Church Road (opposite Mountfield Church), NOT from the A21. Refreshments, banter, BBQ and buzzards — all in aid of All Saints, Mountfield, an absolute gem and one of the the earliest Norman churches in the county. (If walking or riding and you haven’t visited, make a bit of time to do so. Special.)

VET ON THE ROAD: Tim Pitman, one of the partners of our local Vets, is planning to cycle from Battle to Sicily (yes you read that correctly) in early September. Aiming to cover 100 km per day over 35 days, Tim has clearly forgotten the pain of such cycling marathons! He will be accompanied by family members for part of the way and “to add more poignancy to the adventure” will be raising money for charity, namely Alzheimer’s UK, Animal Trust and Bluebell Ridge Cats’ Home. All support welcomed – just call into to Senlac Veterinary Centre and sign up. And while you are there you can drop off any old papers/towels etc for use in the hospitalisation unit. (While we were looking at the notice, another customer read it too then said, “All the way to Sicily? Just think of the scenery!”)

VILLAGE VOICE: A reminder that we are retiring from writing and compiling the Village Voice for Mountfield and should like to hear from anyone who is interested in taking over.

CONTACT: We can be contacted on 880614 (answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com.