SOUTHERN WATER WORKS: Peter writes: This whole subject may seem to have gone quiet but, goodness me, there is a lot going on. The committee members for Mountfield Residents Group (MRG) made a decision from the outset that they would not report hearsay, rumour, guesses or mere hopes, sticking instead to facts, statements, and firm targets — which is why there hasn’t been an MRG newsletter for a while. MRG have made huge advances but there have also been a few setbacks. Actually these setbacks may prove to have been a positive thing as the campaign — for a treatment works, the right treatment works, and within the right time frame — has been ratcheted up big time. At the time of writing this column, the next two weeks are probably going to be the two most crucial weeks in the life of Mountfield Parish since the threatened (and defeated) incinerator in 2000 and the threatened (and defeated) reservoir enlargement in 1990.

MRG NEWSLETTERS: MRG’s efforts are, first and foremost, on behalf of those 93 households in the catchment area of Eatenden Lane, Solomon’s Lane, Hoath Hill and Church Road as far as Mills Cottages. But the implications of the scheme have short- and long-term implications for everyone with “Mountfield” in their address. So, even if you are not one of the Mountfield Residents Group (and that’s an accident of address not membership), you can request a Newsletter from mountfieldrg@gmail.com. If you don’t do electronic, ask one of the committee members or your Village Voices (see below).

THE OLD BAKERY: A reminder that the garden at The Old Bakery, on the corner of Solomon’s Lane and Eatenden Lane will be open again in aid of CLICSargent (CLIC stands for Cancer and Leukemia In Children) on Sunday 9th September from 11.00 – 4.00. Added attractions will be live music from local players (jazz/blues in feel), Barbara Valentine will be doing her speed portraits of children and dogs, plus a range of stalls selling all sorts of fun things like stained glass and pictures. There will be teas, coffees, refreshments and cakes). Entry is £5.00 (to include a cuppa). Mountfield’s answer to the Chelsea Flower Show and Glastonbury all rolled into one.

MOUNTFIELD COMMUNITY ARTS: Barbara Valentine writes: “Juliette and I are very much looking forward to our Mountfield Community Art classes starting again after the Summer Break. We start on the 11th September, on Tuesdays and Wednesday mornings, and have got a display in Battle Library giving all the details. Or phone me or Juliette to discuss the classes, on 01424 838 264. We all always have so much fun, as well as creating a huge range of artwork.”

MOUNTFIELD WALK & RIDE: Only a couple of weeks till this year’s Mountfield Church Ride/Walk on Sunday September 16th. Almost entirely route off road round fields and woodland that are away from any public rights of way. Open to walkers (dogs welcome) or riders, the entry fees are riders £15.00 in advance (£20.00 on the day), under 16 riders £10.00 (£15.00), walkers £5.00. Pre-registration to lucinda@mountfield.me.uk. Riders and walkers may set off any time between 9.30 and 12.00 noon. Entrance via Church Road (opposite Mountfield Church), NOT from the A21. Refreshments, banter, BBQ and buzzards — all in aid of All Saints, Mountfield, an absolute gem and one of the the earliest Norman churches in the county. (If walking or riding and you haven’t visited, make a bit of time to do so. Special.)

A FINAL REMINDER: This week’s column is mainly reminders — useful, we hope, as we go through the prime holiday period — so we should add another. After over five years on the case, we are retiring from the Village Voice and would like to hear from anyone who is interested in taking over or perhaps sharing the role with someone else.

CONTACT: We can be contacted on 880614 (answerphone) or via mountfieldvv@hushmail.com.