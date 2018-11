Sunday 2nd December: is Advent Sunday which marks the beginning of the great lead up to Christmas. For many years now there has been a celebratory service ‘From Darkness to Light’ of carols and readings by candlelight to mark this occasion in our beautiful 12th century church of All Saints in Mountfield.

This will commence at 5.00pm and all are welcome to join us...and it would be advisable to bring a torch as there is no street lighting in Mountfield!