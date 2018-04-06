Netherfield Village Hall Monday Bingo Night: In order to give the community the chance to get involved in “bingo-mania” but are unable to make Thursday nights, the Village Hall are adding an extra evening session to the schedule. This coming Monday, 9 April, “eyes down” will begin at the usual time of 7.00pm. It will be in the same format as the Thursday night extravaganza, with a host of prizes and all the fun you associate with “legs eleven” and the like. So come along and join us and you might be able to shout “HOUSE” and win yourself some cash.

Netherfield Village Hall Jumble Sale: The time is upon us. The next Jumble Sale is this Saturday, 7 April, at 10.00 am. The bargains are there and our volunteers can steer you through the various choices on clothes, toys and so much more. All the money raised will go towards improving the facilities at the Hall, such as various paint jobs and improvements to the grounds. So please come along and show your support.

Battle Neighbourhood Plan: The new call for sites has been loaded on the website and will be seen in this, the local paper, for those who may have a site that they are thinking of including in the development options for the Parish This has a proposed new closure date of 14 April 2018. Details are available on the website.

Reflections on a garden: I was in Battle market last Saturday and was told that a well-known Supermarket chain charges £4 for a 100g of wild garlic leaves. It went through my mind that this was quite a price for a plant which is rampant in our garden, amongst other things. Well it is spring and the birds, frogs and insects have to find a mate. Anyway, this is about the garden and not the procreation habits of the wildlife. When I look at the garlic it reminds me of the pointed end of a spear and at this time of year it is a lush green and very tasty. It can be made into soup with a good vegetable or chicken stock, eaten raw in salads or wilted and eaten with spinach to provide a wholesome and tasty green vegetable accompaniment to a dish of your choice. Chuck a few leaves into some cooked penne pasta , cover with some good olive oil and a few grains of salt. What could be better?

It is also unfortunate, that whilst we are well into Spring now, the ground is still so wet. Everywhere you tread, leaves a depression and that gives a clue to the way it is beginning to make everybody feel. What we need is warmth and a bit of sun. This will also give the insect life a chance to come out of hibernation and take off their water wings, which they have needed to wear throughout these last few weeks. It will also give the birds something else to feed on apart from fatballs and sunflower seeds. I mean, their diet has been so repetitive, I just feel they need a change.

As long as I stick to the paths at least I can get around the garden. The clematis and honeysuckle are getting greener and the first buds are appearing on the one and only camellia we have in our plot. A sort of deep, muted red colour, brightens up the one corner of “Gracelands”, our patio area. When I see it beginning to appear it reminds me of Daryl Hall and John Oates song of the same name, which appeared on one of their first albums. Give it a listen.

More next week...

Netherfield Mobile Library Service: Well everybody, due to cuts by East Sussex County Council there are just twp more stops at Netherfield for the Mobile Library Service. The first is next week on Tuesday 10 April 2018 and the final time is on 1 May 2018. Each time the wagon will be outside the Netherfield Stores between 13.00 and 13.20, just like it has been all these years. So what will happen then? The people who rely on its service will have to find another outlet to exchange their current book for another. I think Battle will still be open but for how long? Do you think the Village Hall could fill the gap? We get provided with a lot of books for our jumble sales so maybe we could start a library. What do you think? Your thoughts would be appreciated. As we don’t have much time, if you contact me below, I will see what I can do. Maybe the Council will let us have their stamps and things for the signing in and out of the books?

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: For those of you that are really interested in the goings on in our badminton club, I am sorry I have nothing to report. We were taking out usual Easter break last Monday so giving you a breakdown of the intrigue that usually permeates our gatherings, is just not possible. So I regret you will have to take a sleeping pill instead.

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com.