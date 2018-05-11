Netherfield Village Hall Bingo: The next Thursday night session is on 17 May 2018. Is it Bingo crazy in Netherfield? It is just good fun for a couple of hours and there are raffle prizes as well. Remember, the majority of the money goes back in prizes and the remainder helps to finance other functions put on in the village. So see you there.

Netherfield Village Green Royal Wedding Street Party: This is our fouth post for this item. On Saturday 19 May 2018 Netherfield Village is holding a Royal Wedding Street Party on the Village Green at Darvel Down to commemorate the marriage of Harry and Meghan. Whoopeeeeee! The party starts at 2.00pm and goes through until 6.00pm. All are welcome, especially the children, so come and celebrate with us. There is a buffet and afternoon tea, a raffle, Wiggles & Giggles Children’s Entertainment with face painting and balloon modeling. It has all been sponsored by various organisations locally, including Rother District Council, British Gypsum and Park Lane Estates. Please let us know if you’re coming as we can make sure we cater for you. It is free! Please email us at “bookings@Netherfieldvillagehall.co.uk” or call Marrissa on 01424838106. See you there.

Old Netherfield Photographs: If you have some please get in touch.

Reflections on a garden: Sunshinem sunshine everywhere. What a glorious few days we have been gifted with this past week. Hotter than Miami and some places on the continent, the weather has almost changed our thoughts on whether to holiday in England. I did say almost. For some of us this reminds us of times gone past when there was four seasons instead of this incessant rain. Mind you, if you live here what else is there to talk about?

Two years ago we bought a cox apple tree and planted it in our orchard. Sounds grand but anything of five trees or more counts as an orchard so not that spectacular. Just recently we removed a shrub that had given up the ghost and gone to that shrublands in the sky. It was leggy and devoid of foliage and was here when we arrived all those years ago. Sometimes, when you remove a plant for reasons of natural progression rather than their aesthetic value you get a result which is unexpected and very satisfying.

From our window we see the outline of a spire, formed by the branches of two apples, already situated in a strategic part of the “orchard” and these frame the young cox as it makes its way in the apple world towards its goal of maturity and abundance in a few years time. What is very apparent at the moment is the fact that if apples are produced from every blossom that adorns the tree at this stage of the game, its boughs will be touching the ground in a few weeks time with the weight of the fruit.

My good lady and I have visited the garden centre, which, like most of our contemporaries, is an annual pilgrimage, well more like every few months. Not that I am complaining, just that we never just look. So trays of this and trays of that are offloaded and then there is panic as to whether we can get them in, the ground that is, before they become leggy and totally useless as a plant, which provides some recompense for the money that has been expended getting them home. Mind you it is always good for the compost.

More next week......

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. Or text 07957588172