Netherfield Village Hall Committee Meeting – Netherfield Together: The latest Committee meeting was held on Friday 27 July. With so much in the way of activity in the pipeline there was much to discuss. This ranged from the Defibrillator training which took place on Wednesday of this week to the forthcoming Fete and Jumble Sale events throughout August and September. The Chair, Mrs Marrissa Stepanek, amongst many other items, explained her success in negotiating a grass-cutting contract at a very competitive rate, to continue the good work undertaken by various members of the Committee in restoring the grounds to a level which meets the needs of local organisations, who are interested in availing themselves of the facilities on offer. The Treasurer, was also able to provide details of the more stable financial situation that the Hall is now in, which also underpins a positive outlook for the future.

Netherfield Village Fete: Saturday 18th August 2018 is a date for your diary to enjoy all the attractions at the annual Netherfield Vllage fete, which takes place on the Playing Fields at the Netherfield Village Hall. I can confirm that among the attractions will be the bouncy castle known as the “assault course”, the appearance of a local Fire Engine, a Police Car with all the gadgets, a Dog Show, care of Pam Taylor Professional Dog Show organiser, face painting for the children, a golden bucket lucky dip, spin the bottle, hook a duck, name the Teddy among other attractions as well as a Tug of War for the Ron White Trophy. There will be Hot dogs and burgers on sale as well as a Raffle, . It all starts at 2.00pm so not long to go, playmates!

Netherfield Village Hall Library Service: With everything progressing at a pace we are hoping to open for business in the middle of August. It will probably begin on a Thursday to match the timing of the Mobile Library service but will be open for a lot longer. There will be tables and chairs allowing browsing in some sort of comfort and your original library ticket will be valid from the outset. We are still looking for more bookcases and books and would welcome any offers which we are happy to collect. We hope to offer a large range of topics and genres. Last week we asked for suggestions on times of opening so keep your suggestions coming. Details at the end of the column as to how to get in touch. Please take two minutes to inform us.

The Messenger: The Parish Magazine is on sale each month, costing 50p. It is full of articles on local villages including Netherfield and has a wealth of information on businesses within the local area. If you wish to order a copy call Gillian Slack. 01424 838825.

Netherfield Village Hall Bingo: The next session of the Netherfield Village Hall Bingo is Thursday 9 August 2018. Eyes down will be at 7.00pm and doors open at 6.30pm. The end of session jackpot “Full House” within a certain number of calls is gigantic, well is worth winning anyway. The children are welcome too. So let’s have a full house. Legs eleven!

Netherfield School of Rock: Are you a budding DJ?You soon will be able to show us what you are made of at the Netherfield Rocker’s Revenge. Learning how to use equipment used on the radio,including fading and getting a track “on cue” will be taught. Are you the next “Fat Boy Slim”?

Netherfield and Battle Radio: This community project needs your help. Yes, that is you, my reader. I can’t do this without you. I need your help. Programming to meet what you need to hear is essential and I need your input to help me design a programme. Do you want an everyday story of country folk or details of the goings on behind closed doors? Come on, can you help us out?. Tell me what you think by contacting me at u4netherfield@outlook.com or any of the alternatives highlighted at the end of the column.

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: It was ten pairs of normal legs and Roy’s dodgy knees that arrived to continue the weekly meet of the Club. As the players trickled in, or if you prefer a small irregular stream, which is probably more descriptive of our participants, the action got under way with a slight fizz. I think the rain must have permeated the players demeanour more than they were willing to admit. Anyway, for this column I have to make it look good so, the action was fast and furious with some shots that would have impressed the top echelon of professional players. During the breaks, Ben, you remember him, regaled us with stories of his good lady and her singing career. She graced the stage of the De La Warr Pavilion a couple of weeks ago, in the group known as the Gallstones, or were they called the Huge Merrymans after the founder, singing songs about England from Hawaii, or was it Hawaiian songs in England? With so much going on and my hearing-aid on the blink I may have missed some of the tale. Actually, she was on TV with the real story, which I am sure you all saw, but maybe you liked my version better? More next week.

Reflections on a garden: It was a deluge. Not only did it swamp the garden, but it managed to find a hole in the roof. Yes, we need it, I hear you say, but it was somewhat extreme given the type of weather that we have experienced for the last few weeks. With the ground baked so hard, run-off was a problem too. We are being told that this will be our lot in the future. What it has done is given the grass its colour again. Brown turf does not inspire you to lay down on the sward and contemplate the universe. Mind you it does require less cutting when it is in that state. The extreme heat, well it is for this country, has the effect of hastening the life-cycle of the perennials and wilting the leaves on the shrubs. Vibrancy diminishes with the foliage looking baked and curled. It also deters the use of forks and spades as the ground becomes as hard as concrete and any attempt at digging is likely to cause a broken arm or wrist. Despite the heat the pond does seem to be weathering the extreme temperatures very well. Top ups have been infrequest and a lot could be down to the mantle of trees which surround this haven of tranquility. It is also very satisfying to see the birds using the waterfall as a place to bathe and drink, especially the tiny tits, which are the offspring of one of the pairs which frequent the garden on a regular basis. More next week........

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. Call 01424838410 and ask for Maurice or text 07957588172