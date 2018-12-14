Netherfield Village Hall Library Service: As I write this update on Tuesday of this week it is just to let all our patrons, donors and those kind people holding onto books for the library, that my Good Lady and I are traveling to Crowborough, to select the shelving for the Hall. This will allow a greater selection of fiction and non-fiction to be made available and hopefully cure, or at least partially cure the acoustics problem in the Hall which makes everybody sound like Little Sir Echo. Christmas it seems cannot come too early for the Library or the Hall this year.

Netherfield Village Hall Christmas Party: Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances there had to be a late cancellation of the Christmas party. This late change of circumstanes did not allow the production and siting of notices around the village to let our patrons to know of the difficult turn of events. The Committee would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

Netherfield Village Hall future events: Three items for your diary at the Hall. The first of these is a New Year Jumble sale which it is proposed to hold on 19th January 2019 between 10 and 12 in the morning. This will feature all the usual stalls, full of goodies that will excite all our regulars and casuals as well. The second proposed event is a Coffee Morning on 9th February at the Hall, again between the hours of 10 and 12. This will allow everyone to come along for a coffee and a chat. What could be better? Finally, for all our Thursday evening Bingo players there will be a new regular slot in 2019 on the last Thurday of every month. The first of these will be on 31 January 2019. See you there.

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: It is coming up to Christmas and numbers have dwindled slightly, as office parties, present-buying sprees and recovery sessions from over indulgence are well under way. This meant that only 8 would-be champions attended this second-to-last session of the year. Unfortunately, after next Monday 17th December, the following two Mondays fall on Christmas Eve and New Year’s eve respectively. So partying and recovery will take precedence over serving and smashing. I guess it only happens once a year and it means that people will have the urge to get back to full fitness in 2019 after the final excesses of 2018.

Reflections on a garden: Little has changed in this last week. A few more weeds have seemed to survived my constant removal from the drives and beds as I pass by on trips to the garage, the recycling centre and forays to clear rubbish in the garden, blown in from who knows where. Sitting on top of a hill, as we do, the views might be spectacular, but the winds seem to speed up as they blow in from the continent or the north. After a storm, our ash tree looks as though it has had a secret pollard, with sticks and twigs littering the lawns. It sometimes looks like a war zone, well my idea of that concept, as I admit I have never actually seen one. To see a large ash, which I believe ours is, you would think it has the strength to resist most attacks on its stature, but no, that is not the case. However, what I clear from the ground is great kindling so every cloud has a silver lining.

The rain and wet has certainly brought our greens on. Cavolo Nero, chard and spinach are vibrant, healthy and tasty, easily picked and perfect for a Sunday lunch or as a garnish in a pasta. Chucked in at the last minute on a wild mushroom risotto you have a tasty and colourful substitute for parsley.

