Netherfield Village Hall Committee: is holding a Jumble Sale at Netherfield Village Hall, Netherfield, TN33 9QB on Saturday 19th January starting at 10am. Clothes, bric a brac, toys, books etc - come and grab a bargain! 50p admission for children, adults free. Refreshments available. Queries call Jo 07888 657323.

The Messenger: The new editor of The Messenger, Melanie Willis Fleming welcomes items of interest regarding Netherfield, however long or short, from anyone big or small, young or old. Mail them to m.willisfleming@gmail.com by the 14th of each month to have the opportunity of seeing them in print.

The Messenger can be bought in the Netherfield Village Store, still only 50p! or let me know if you need copies. Gillian. 838825..Thank you.

Netherfield Village Hall Library Service: The new ex-Library shelving is now in place and even though I say it myself, resembles people’s perception of what a library should look like. Whilst there are still tweaks that need to be made and a greater number of items to be accommodated, friendly faces still greet all and every user, from the young to the more mature. As usual, tea and coffee will be on offer whilst you browse. So come along and have a look. We will love having you there.

Netherfield Village Hall future events: The Jumble sale is on Saturday 19th January 2019 between 10 and 12 in the morning. Bbric-a-brac, toys, ladies and gents clothing as well as well as outfits for the children will all be on offer. If you need a used bookcase they will be available too.

The Coffee Morning will take place on 9th February, at the Hall, between 10 and 12. Chat and a coffee, with, I understand, a choice of cakes.. What could be better? There will also be the prospect of a couple of stalls. Details in a later edition.

Thursday evening Bingo players need to note the next date in their diary. The last Thursday of every month will be the regular slot with the first on 31 January 2019. Look forward to seeing you there.

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: Fourteen, yes fourteen players, descended on the Claverham Sports Centre this week to try and prove to themselves that the Christmas cake, extra alcohol and lack of exercise over the festive season and the resultant increase in waist measurements, was just a blip and nothing to worry about. Methinks that is slightly delusional, but it shows the dedication of all the attendees to dispense with the couch potato mentality and enter into the world of “fit”. That is the three “fits” of badminton: to “fit” into the clothes you wore before Christmas; to look in the mirror and marvel at that “fit” person looking back; to “fit” into the middle of the rear seat of a car without pushing the person either side of you half out the widow.

Three courts were on the go throughout the two hour session leading to a rise in the temperature of the Hall, not only because of the number of perspiring protagonists, but also because of the increase in hot comments. Oh we do have fun on a Monday night.

Our one lady this week was Lynn, who, in one match, played a blinder against my partner and I. Even though we have played many games over the years she has been attending, there is always something new. That is what is so great about the game. Why not come and join us.

Reflections on a garden: With a chimney, potentially causing water problems in a bedroom (don’t ask) we now have a scaffolding structure, hiding the external beauty of our 18th Century cottage. It is built over a porch at the rear of the building and has a platform at its near highest point to allow for bricks to be removed and be replaced, without constantly shinning up and down a ladder. . Whilst it is a necessary requirement, it does not help the aesthetic look of the house. Where once were hung aged tiles, sporting the colours of their historical application to the building, now sits heavy metal pipes criss-crossing the vision, with an assortment of wooden boards, aged metal clamps and well worn ladders. I do appreciate that needs must, but with spring approaching we always want our home to be the backdrop to our ever-changing and hopefully colourful garden.

After 21 years our garden shed, cannibalised from a much larger, ancient structure, left as part of the original house purchase, has finally thrown in the towel. The weather, insects, old age and vermin have finally taken their toll and almost turned some parts to powder. Unwanted holes, appearing as if by magic, which hasten the onslaught of damp have left the contents in a sorry state with a white sort of powder covering many items of interest.

The only thing that has survived intact is the concrete floor which is as dry and as pristine as the day it was laid. Needs a sweep I grant you but doesn’t everywhere from time to time. It is amazing what has been squirreled away over the years by me in an effort to be “green” and recycle. Rusty screws, old flat nails, ancient tools and bits of wood that could be used for something. I tell my good Lady that you never know when you might need it. The trouble is it is a trial to sort, evaluate and finally bin at times like these.

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. Call 01424838410 and ask for Maurice or text 07957588172