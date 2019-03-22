Netherfield Hall Zumba Class: Wednesday nights 6-8pm. Come and get fit and enjoy dancing.

Netherfield Village Hall Future Events: Netherfield Village Hall Jumble Sale on Saturday 6th April from 10am-11.30am at Netherfield Village Hall, Netherfield Road, TN33 9QB. Clothing, bric a brac, toys, books and much more – which will be on sale to everyone at bargain prices. 50p admission for adults, children free. Children’s Activity Morning being held on Wednesday 29 May from 10-12.30 with In2Play attending as before. This wiill also include a play worker bringing along some activities together with a visit from Emma at FSN. The children will be provided with a light lunch as before. Summer Fete/Music Event evening date to be advised. Race Night September 7 or 14. Further details as they become available. Make a date in your diary!

Netherfield Village Hall Bingo: Bingo will begin again on Thursday 28th.March. See you there.

The Three Churches of Mountfield, Brightling and Netherfield Events: The following information has been provided by the Churches to successfully plan ahead for the remainder of March.

1. St. John the Baptist Church, Netherfield - On March 24th – Eucharist at Netherfield, 10 a.m, and March 31st – Mothering Sunday at Netherfield, 10 a.m.

Netherfield Village Hall Library Service: March has had its highs and lows due in the main to the inclement weather which pervaded the area on some of the open days. However, this did not deter some of our regulars. Remember, novels, stretching from crime to romance, as well as biographies of the rich and famous are available to all. At the same time as you browse you can have a free drink and a chat with the staff. It is your service so please use it.

In accordance with our policy to assist institutions which help the disadvantaged I have included the following details of this group in my column in the hope that it will be helpful.

Rye and surrounding areas Carers Group: Do you support someone who couldn’t manage without your help? Care for the Carers charity holds a monthly carers group at Rye Memorial Hospital, Rye Foreign, Peasmarsh Road, Rye, TN31 7UD.

When: 10.30am-12.30pm on 4th Thursday of each month. It’s completely free, facilitated by one of the charity’s carer support workers and you don’t need to register in advance - just turn up if you can make it. For more info, call Care for the Carers on 01323 738 390.

www.cftc.org.uk/blog/new-rye-carers-information-and-advice-group

Other groups are also held at various locations across East Sussex: https://www.cftc.org.uk/carers-groups

Claverham Monday Badminton Club: Do you wonder how to prepare “couch potatoes” in your home, by watching all those cookery programmes on the TV? The trouble is, the recipes for dealing with those sort of “vegetables” are few and far between. Why not send them to the Claverham Monday Badminton Club activity centre and see them “peel” (do you get the pun?) away the pounds. Once they have finished with the preparation phase, the one time “tub, er”, will look ready to be called the “dish of the day”.

Reflections on a garden: The shed is up. The inside has been swept. Order can be restored or at least that is the thought I have in my mind as I survey the inside of the garage and the detritus, sorry, tools and equipment, that I have gathered/retained over years of “just in case”. In my mind, order will be restored by shelves, shelves and more shelves and maybe the odd shelf or two, Then the plastic washing tablet containers and their multitude of essential items such as screws and nuts and bolts can be painstakingly surveyed to ensure that they meet the exacting standards of having a new clean shed. Well at least not as much rust as there could be surrounding each nail in the container and then the container can be lovingly placed on a shelf to sit there waiting for the unexpected..

There is a song called “the first cut is the deepest”. I am not sure that could be applied to the initial grass-cutting experience of the year, but the onset of spring does seem to be inconsistent in its growing patterns relating to the green sward. Some areas are dense, vibrant and long, while others are just about peeping through the soil. To enable this first hit, the mower, pertrol-driven in my case, luckily, has to be extricated from its hole in the garage, taken to Hastings for a service and oil change, picked up and finally placed on the lawn, ready to be pulled into action.

Once the motor has coughed itself into action, the noisy beat of its minimal horse-power then pervades the estate throughout the next hour, whilst the blade, hidden beneath its shaped metal surround, usually red, I guess, to indicate danger, spins at an alarming rate just above the grass. The blade creates a turbulence and wind which drives the grass into the black mobile bin placed strategically at its rear end. Throughout the next hour, during this first cut, this bin is emptied repeatedly. The thing is, this first cut never looks like it should. It leaves small mounds of worm-casts and chewed up grass in a spasmodic parade around the lawn making you question your actions in this regard. In addition, because the grass is damp, it takes an age to clean. I am going back to being a couch potato.

Contact: If you have any stories or articles of interest that will give our readership a reason to buy the paper please contact me on email at u4netherfield@outlook.com. Call 01424838410 and ask for Maurice or text 07957588172